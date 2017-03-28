Arab Parliament speaker to stress unity

The Dead Sea: Mishaal bin Fahm Al-Salami, speaker of the Arab Parliament, will review at the 28th Arab Summit the challenges and serious threats to the security of the Arab world.

His speech will cover the Israeli occupation of the Arab territories in Palestine, Syria, Lebanon, terrorist operations aimed at undermining the security and stability of Arab countries and societies. He will also focus on the interference of the Iranian regime in the internal affairs of the Arab countries.

Al-Salami will also review the documents and recommendations issued by the Arab Parliament aiming to promote the joint Arab action and create unified references to legislations in Arab countries.

A statement announcing it also stressed the importance of Arab solidarity and the unity of Arab positions on major Arab and strategic issues and the adoption of unified policies and decisions to address the serious challenges to the security and safety of Arab countries and societies.

Meanwhile, Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), will head a delegation to the summit.

He will review the organization's vision to face the challenges facing the Arab and Islamic nation.

