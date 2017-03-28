Saudi Arabia keen to see cooperation and solidarity at Arab Summit

RIYADH: King Salman has expressed Kingdom’s hope on Monday that the Arab Summit on Wednesday in Jordan will achieve cooperation and solidarity toward challenges facing the Arab countries.

Presiding over the Cabinet session at Yamamah Palace, King Salman also said he hopes the summit will witness accomplishments and successes that live up to the aspirations of Arab citizens.

Touching on the latest development at global level, the Cabinet condemned the terror attack near the British Parliament, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

The Cabinet recalled King Salman’s phone call to the British Prime Minister, which stressed that such terror acts necessitated the need for global cooperation to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and dry up its sources.

The Cabinet welcomed the statement issued by the ministerial meeting of the global coalition to defeat Daesh, recently held in Washington, and the meeting’s emphasis on the unity of member states to eliminate the threat of Daesh.

The Cabinet welcomed commitment shown by the ministers to a comprehensive approach to defeat the Daesh group and its international networks. The Cabinet reaffirmed the Kingdom’s position in condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Cabinet appreciated the Kingdom’s donation to the international fund for the protection of cultural heritage exposed to threat during armed conflicts in a meeting held by fund donors in Paris. The Cabinet expressed the Kingdom’s confidence that the fund will preserve global civilized and cultural heritage and, in this context, appreciated initiatives of the United Arab Emirates and France as well as the role of the UNESCO organization in protecting global heritage.

The Cabinet also approved a memo of understanding for cooperation in the exchange of financial information related to fighting money laundering and terror funding between the Saudi Arabian Financial Investigation Unit (Ministry of Interior) and the Sudanese Financial Information Unit.

The Cabinet authorized the president of the Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) to discuss a memo of understanding for cooperation in tourism between the SCTH and the Ministry of Sustainable Development in the Republic of Georgia.

The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss with the Norway a general agreement for cooperation between the Saudi and Norwegian governments.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Guatemala with non-resident ambassador and authorized the Minister of Foreign Affairs to sign a draft protocol to this effect.

The Cabinet approved an agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Togo in the area of air transport services.

The Cabinet authorized the Minister of Transport and Board Chairman of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to discuss with the Serbian side on a draft air service agreement between the governments of Saudi Arabia and Serbia.

The Cabinet approved regulatory arrangements related to the Saudi intellectual property authority whereby a general authority is to be set up to undertake activities of intellectual property under the name of “Saudi Intellectual Property Authority” with a legal entity and with a board of directors headed by the Minister of Commerce and Investment.