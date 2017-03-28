Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled inaugurates, reviews development projects

JEDDAH: Following his annual tour of the coastal cities of Qunfudah and Ardiyat on Sunday, Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said the total cost of completed and ongoing projects in the area are estimated at more than SR3.8 billion ($1.01 billion).

Qunfudah projects cost SR1.6 billion, Ardiyat projects cost SR400 million, Al-Leith projects cost SR1.5 billion and Adhm projects cost SR300 million.

“I found a different society to what I found eight years ago, as the governorate and its residents have seen tremendous development in the social, intellectual, cultural, economic and commercial spheres, and this difference is for the better,” Prince Khaled said.

“On Sunday, the first housing project in Makkah was launched, as well as the project for a vocational training center in Qunfudah, and I met with council members to listen to their demands, remarks and complaints…. They thanked and praised God for this cultural, social and intellectual transformation that has blessed the people of Saudi Arabia.”

He added that the Kingdom “is just about the only nation in the world that is proud of having the Qur’an as its constitution, a divine constitution not put in place by humans.”

During his chairing of the meeting of the Qunfudah local council, Prince Khaled inaugurated a number of projects, reviewed others, and listened to a briefing on the ongoing Qunfudah Hospital project.

Completed and ongoing road projects were presented, as well as electricity projects including installation of three new generating stations in Qunfudah, Al-Qouz and Al-Madheelf.