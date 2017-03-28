  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 20 min 30 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Fighters pause action near Syria dam held by Daesh

The Associated Press |
A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, inspect the Tabqa dam on Monday, which has been recently partially recaptured, as part of their battle for the jihadists' stronghold in nearby Raqa. (AFP)

BEIRUT: US-backed forces in northern Syria paused military operations near a dam held by Daesh on Monday to allow engineers to fix any problems after conflicting reports about its stability.
The decision by the Syrian Democratic Forces came a day after conflicting reports over whether civilians had begun evacuating the nearby city of Raqqa — the extremists’ de facto capital — due to concerns about the Tabqa dam on the Euphrates River.
Some activist groups opposed to Daesh have said residents are seeking higher ground, fearing that the collapse of the dam could cause severe flooding, while others said people were remaining in place.
Conflicting reports are common in areas controlled by Daesh, which bans independent media.

Related Articles

BEIRUT: US-backed forces in northern Syria paused military operations near a dam held by Daesh on Monday to allow engineers to fix any problems after conflicting reports about its stability.
The decision by the Syrian Democratic Forces came a day after conflicting reports over whether civilians had begun evacuating the nearby city of Raqqa — the extremists’ de facto capital — due to concerns about the Tabqa dam on the Euphrates River.
Some activist groups opposed to Daesh have said residents are seeking higher ground, fearing that the collapse of the dam could cause severe flooding, while others said people were remaining in place.
Conflicting reports are common in areas controlled by Daesh, which bans independent media.

Tags: Syria Aleppo's war crimes Anti-Daesh

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Arab FMs reject unilateral steps that ‘jeopardize legal status of Jerusalem’

THE DEAD SEA, Jordan: The Council of Arab Foreign Ministers on Monday approved 17 draft...

Fighters pause action near Syria dam held by Daesh

BEIRUT: US-backed forces in northern Syria paused military operations near a dam held by Daesh...

Arab FMs reject unilateral steps that ‘jeopardize legal status of Jerusalem’
Fighters pause action near Syria dam held by Daesh
King Salman, King Abdallah witness signing of key pacts in Amman
Unprecedented challenges undermining Arab identity, says Jordan FM
Arab Parliament speaker to stress unity
Trump administration mulls escalating military role in Yemen
Latest News
India beat Australia by 8 wickets to take series 2-1
5 views
Brits in Germany put down roots to weather Brexit
32 views
Hard-line Hindu priest a handful for Modi in heartland Indian state
153 views
Police: No active search for suspects in nightclub shooting
8 views
Passenger train, oil truck collision in Pakistan kills 2
37 views
British Twitter users laugh off US radio host’s ‘Muslim Queen’ claim
132 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR