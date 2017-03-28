  • Search form

Fatigued World No. 1 Johnson withdraws from Houston Open

Dustin Johnson poses with boots after winning the World Golf Championships in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: World No.1 Dustin Johnson withdrew from the PGA Houston Open on Monday, citing fatigue after winning seven matches last week to capture his third consecutive US PGA Tour victory.
The 32-year-old American edged Spain’s Jon Rahm 1 up in Sunday’s championship match of the World Golf Championships-Match Play at Austin, Texas.
Johnson won seven matches over five days, including two each on Saturday and Sunday, to stretch a win streak that began last month at Riviera, where he surged atop the world rankings, and included the WGC Mexico event three weeks ago.
With the Masters, the year’s first major championship, coming next week at Augusta National, Johnson selected rest over the benefits of playing the week before the showdown for the green jacket.
“After a great deal of thought and consultation with my team, I have decided to withdraw from this week’s Houston Open,” Johnson said.
“Having played seven rounds of competitive golf in the last five days, I feel it is best to give my mind and body a much-needed rest heading into Masters week.
“I sincerely apologize to my many friends and fans in Houston... and I look forward to returning in the coming years.”
Johnson has played five times in Houston, finishing third last year ahead of sharing fourth at the 2016 Masters.
Johnson won his first major title last June at Oakmont and is the only golfer to win every WGC title. The Masters will be his first major tournament as the world No.1.
Meanwhile, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady offered another glimpse of his charmed life on Monday when he posted a picture of himself playing Augusta National with former Masters champion Jordan Spieth on Instagram.
The post was later removed from Brady’s account, but not before the picture of the five-time Super Bowl winning quarterback with Spieth, Augusta National member Jimmy Dunne and Kevin Plank, chief executive of Under Armor apparel manufacturer, was captured by a multitude of media outlets.
“Trying to beat @jordanspieth in golf is like trying to arm wrestle @therock,” wrote Brady, who authored the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history in February, leading the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit to a 34-28 overtime triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
The photo showed the foursome on Hogan’s Bridge at Augusta National’s 12th hole.
That’s where Spieth’s hopes of winning a second straight green jacket foundered last year with a quadruple bogey.
Spieth has said all year the memory of that collapse won’t haunt him when he again tackles the first major of the year. The Masters tees off at Augusta next week.

