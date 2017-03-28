  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 41 min 24 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Amazon expands global reach with Souq.com buy

Agence France Presse |
Amazon reportedly paid $650 million to Souq.com. (AP)

DUBAI: Tech giant Amazon expanded its global reach Tuesday with the announcement of a deal to buy Souq.com, the Middle East’s largest online retailer.
The agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed, brings Amazon into a fast-growing market as it continues to invest in its core retail network despite expanding into a wide range of services.
It appears competition was fierce to acquire Souq.com, with the Amazon deal announced just a day after Dubai-based Emaar Malls confirmed offering $800 million to acquire the site.
Amazon had walked away from talks with Souq.com earlier this year, but it reportedly came back with an offer of $650 million.
Founded in 2005 as an auction site, Souq.com has evolved into a retailer and a marketplace for third-party sellers. The company says it attracts more than 24 million unique visits per month.
In a joint statement announcing the agreement, the two companies said the deal would be finalized this year “subject to closing conditions.”
Souq.com chief executive officer and co-founder Ronaldo Mouchawar called the agreement “a critical next step in growing our e-commerce presence on behalf of customers across the region.”
“By becoming part of the Amazon family, we’ll be able to vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection much faster, as well as continue Amazon’s great track record of empowering sellers,” he said in the statement.
Amazon senior vice president Russ Grandinetti said the deal made sense as both companies “share the same DNA.”
“We’re both driven by customers, invention and long-term thinking,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to both learning from and supporting them with Amazon technology and global resources.”
Souq.com won a major vote of confidence last year and emerged as the highest-valued Internet company in the region when it secured $275 million in funding from international investors to support its growth.
At the time, Mouchawar said the e-commerce market in the Middle East was “growing very fast” and expected to reach $20 billion in 2016.
Souq.com attracts over 45 million visits per month.
Known for its huge online retail operations, Amazon has been expanding into areas including cloud computing and streaming video where it is trying to rival Netflix.
But retail remains at its core, with its retail operations taking in $26 billion in North America and $14 billion in the rest of the world in the last quarter of 2016.

Related Articles

DUBAI: Tech giant Amazon expanded its global reach Tuesday with the announcement of a deal to buy Souq.com, the Middle East’s largest online retailer.
The agreement, the financial details of which were not disclosed, brings Amazon into a fast-growing market as it continues to invest in its core retail network despite expanding into a wide range of services.
It appears competition was fierce to acquire Souq.com, with the Amazon deal announced just a day after Dubai-based Emaar Malls confirmed offering $800 million to acquire the site.
Amazon had walked away from talks with Souq.com earlier this year, but it reportedly came back with an offer of $650 million.
Founded in 2005 as an auction site, Souq.com has evolved into a retailer and a marketplace for third-party sellers. The company says it attracts more than 24 million unique visits per month.
In a joint statement announcing the agreement, the two companies said the deal would be finalized this year “subject to closing conditions.”
Souq.com chief executive officer and co-founder Ronaldo Mouchawar called the agreement “a critical next step in growing our e-commerce presence on behalf of customers across the region.”
“By becoming part of the Amazon family, we’ll be able to vastly expand our delivery capabilities and customer selection much faster, as well as continue Amazon’s great track record of empowering sellers,” he said in the statement.
Amazon senior vice president Russ Grandinetti said the deal made sense as both companies “share the same DNA.”
“We’re both driven by customers, invention and long-term thinking,” he said.
“We’re looking forward to both learning from and supporting them with Amazon technology and global resources.”
Souq.com won a major vote of confidence last year and emerged as the highest-valued Internet company in the region when it secured $275 million in funding from international investors to support its growth.
At the time, Mouchawar said the e-commerce market in the Middle East was “growing very fast” and expected to reach $20 billion in 2016.
Souq.com attracts over 45 million visits per month.
Known for its huge online retail operations, Amazon has been expanding into areas including cloud computing and streaming video where it is trying to rival Netflix.
But retail remains at its core, with its retail operations taking in $26 billion in North America and $14 billion in the rest of the world in the last quarter of 2016.

Tags: Souq Amazon.com Dubai Emaar Middle East

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Amazon expands global reach with Souq.com buy

DUBAI: Tech giant Amazon expanded its global reach Tuesday with the announcement of a deal to...

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market to help boost SMEs’ growth: Report

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu is likely to help boost the growth of small and medium...

Amazon expands global reach with Souq.com buy
Saudi Arabia’s parallel market to help boost SMEs’ growth: Report
Oil slips toward $50 on doubts over output-cut extension
Qatar to invest $6.3bn in UK in 3-5 years
Libya’s NOC warns of attempt at independent crude sales
Hedge funds unwind record bullish position in oil
Latest News
Watch: Bosnian teenager breaks 111 concrete blocks with his head in viral video
90 views
Iran says Russia can use military bases ‘on case by case basis’
225 views
Russia criticizes US-led coalition over bombing of Syria dam
240 views
US leads boycott of nuclear weapons ban talks
150 views
Legal spat in US over parents wanting to name child “Allah“
510 views
Angry mob attacks Africans in India after teen’s death
615 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR