Need ‘gymspiration?’ The top fun fitness bloggers to follow for a healthier you

DUBAI: Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the desire to be healthier and fitter so you can make the most of your hiking holiday or simply binge-eat exotic cuisine safely in the knowledge that you’ve earned it.

However, getting into the swing of a fitness regime is easier said than done.

Fear not for there are a legion of health and fitness bloggers who can inspire you to get fit and eat well.

Read on for a round-up of the Gulf’s top fitness bloggers who can get you going.

@MyFashDiary

Tala Samman, founder of myfashdiary.com and a DJ, runs a blog that focuses on fashion, food and fitness.

From TRX workouts to boxing in Dubai’s chicest gyms, this account will inspire you to try work-outs you may never have even thought of.



@FitFoodCollectiveFit Food Collective founder Lucy Bettoney creates delicious healthy cakes and melds various aspects of healthy living together, including fitness, food and mental well-being.@LeanLivingGirlCarly Rothman is the health buff behind Dubai-based wellness blog Lean Living Girl. This account is focused on healthy eats and fitness advice.@GloryGirlFitNadine du Toit is a fitness fanatic and founder of a program that combines nutrition and training to help followers achieve their health goals.