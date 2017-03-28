Need ‘gymspiration?’ The top fun fitness bloggers to follow for a healthier you

DUBAI: Summer is just around the corner and with it comes the desire to be healthier and fitter so you can make the most of your hiking holiday or simply binge-eat exotic cuisine safely in the knowledge that you’ve earned it.
However, getting into the swing of a fitness regime is easier said than done.
Fear not for there are a legion of health and fitness bloggers who can inspire you to get fit and eat well.
Read on for a round-up of the Gulf’s top fitness bloggers who can get you going.
@MyFashDiary
Tala Samman, founder of myfashdiary.com and a DJ, runs a blog that focuses on fashion, food and fitness.
From TRX workouts to boxing in Dubai’s chicest gyms, this account will inspire you to try work-outs you may never have even thought of.
@FitFoodCollective
Fit Food Collective founder Lucy Bettoney creates delicious healthy cakes and melds various aspects of healthy living together, including fitness, food and mental well-being.
@LeanLivingGirl
Yummy new recipe now LIVE... Raspberry Cupcakes with Lucuma Frosting Whoever says eating plant based means you have to miss out on yummy treats is lying!! Bump & I can't get enough of these See recipe link in bio Dubai based people can order these directly from me - just email [email protected] #ditchprocessedfood #ditchrefinedsugar #glutenfree #dairyfree #refinedsugarfree #healthytreats #healthyrecipes #healthycupcakes #fitfood #fitfoodcakes #foodie #eatbetternotless #plantbased #eatmoreplants #vegan #veganfood #plantbaseddiet #recipeideas #itsallaboutbalance #nutritious #delicious #instafood #instafoodie #dubaifood #uaehealthmovement #lifestyleblogger #foodblogger #healthylifestyle #eatwelllivewell #fitfoodsweettreats
Carly Rothman is the health buff behind Dubai-based wellness blog Lean Living Girl. This account is focused on healthy eats and fitness advice.
@GloryGirlFit
Well that sure got me pumped for today! I tried my first @barrysbootcampdubai class this morning and have to say ... mightily impressed! (Who else's parents used to use that phrase?). Firstly, so great to see equal numbers of guys and girls in the class - I always think it gives a better atmosphere And the class itself was a perfect combo of HIT cardio and heavy / effective weight training. I shall be back! Thanking you (now) for getting me up for a 7am start @fifi_mclaughlin Wearing @gapfit, by @tbsdubai #Barrysbootcamp
Nadine du Toit is a fitness fanatic and founder of a program that combines nutrition and training to help followers achieve their health goals.
We can CHANGE the ATMOSPHERE of our environments. In a world where negativity is the norm, WE can be the voice of LOVE, the voice of HOPE, we can be the LIGHT and RAINBOW when everything and everyone feels dark and heavy. . It's to speak up and change the direction of the convo when things go all sucky and complaining. . It's to focus on what we have and what we can share when everyone else focuses on what we don't have and can't consume. . It's to inject the convo with love, when someone gets bullied online or in person and be that person to help him/her up. . It's to interrupt our own defeating self talk with thoughts of "But what if I can?" and "Keep on going, I love you!" when we are dealing with our own challenges. . I want to be a person like this! Someone who changes the atmosphere not only of my own heart, but also the hearts around me! Have an amazing day, my friends! #saltoftheearth #asherowithapurpose #andofcourse #therainbowismyfavecolor
