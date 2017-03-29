  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 53 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Ryanair calls on Britain to put aviation at top of Brexit agenda

World

Ryanair calls on Britain to put aviation at top of Brexit agenda

Reuters |
Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned it would not be able to fly between Britain and Europe if the country did not agree a new aviation deal. (AFP)
LONDON: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned that it would not be able to fly between Britain and Europe if the country did not agree a new aviation deal as part of the Brexit negotiations which will be triggered later on Wednesday.
Ryanair warned that with Britain set to leave Europe’s “Open Skies” system, the country will need to negotiate a bilateral agreement with the EU to allow flights to and from Europe to continue.
“Some nine months on from the Brexit referendum, we are no closer to knowing what effect it will have on aviation,” Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said.
“It’s become worrying that the UK Government seems to have no plan B to maintain Britain’s liberalized air links with Europe, in the absence of remaining in the “Open Skies” regime.”
LONDON: Irish low-cost airline Ryanair warned that it would not be able to fly between Britain and Europe if the country did not agree a new aviation deal as part of the Brexit negotiations which will be triggered later on Wednesday.
Ryanair warned that with Britain set to leave Europe’s “Open Skies” system, the country will need to negotiate a bilateral agreement with the EU to allow flights to and from Europe to continue.
“Some nine months on from the Brexit referendum, we are no closer to knowing what effect it will have on aviation,” Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said.
“It’s become worrying that the UK Government seems to have no plan B to maintain Britain’s liberalized air links with Europe, in the absence of remaining in the “Open Skies” regime.”

Comments

MORE FROM World

SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff

By JULIET LINDERMAN | APBALTIMORE: In video from a body camera, a Baltimore SWAT supervisor orders...

British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter

BRUSSELS: The British ambassador to the European Union arrived at the bloc’s headquarters Wednesday...

SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff
British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter
French ex-PM Valls says will vote for Macron in election
Myanmar stumbles on path to democracy under Aung San Suu Kyi
Ryanair calls on Britain to put aviation at top of Brexit agenda
Trump’s debt collector: Tillerson heads to NATO
Latest News
Twitter erupts with memes, jokes as Britain readies to trigger Article 50
SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff
Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission
British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter
Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR