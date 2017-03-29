  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 38 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Fans left ‘heartbroken’ as Rio Ferdinand speaks about wife’s death in new documentary

Sports

Fans left ‘heartbroken’ as Rio Ferdinand speaks about wife’s death in new documentary

Arab News |
Rio Ferdinand breaks down in tears during the documentary. (Photo courtesy: BBC One)

DUBAI: Fans were left saddened by a new BBC documentary which focuses on former footballer Rio Ferdinand’s life after he lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer in 2015.
Aired on BBC One on Tuesday, the documentary is titled “Being Mum and Dad” and follows the former Manchester United star as he raises his three children – who are aged 10, eight and five – as a single parent.
The documentary saw the star speak to health care professionals and other widowers in an attempt to understand the process of grieving and how to deal with the loss of a loved one.
Emotional tributes to the 38-year-old father poured in on Twitter after the documentary was aired.
One fan tweeted: “A humbling program thank you @rioferdy5 — we need to express our feelings and talk #BeingMumAndDad #itsgoodtotalk”
Another added: “This a truly honest and touching portrayal of effects of grief. Massive amount of respect to @rioferdy5 & others involved #BeingMumAndDad”

“Absolutely heart breaking watching #BeingMumAndDad @rioferdy5 what a strong and amazing father you are to your beautiful children!” one user wrote.
Another Twitter user noted the departure from Ferdinand’s usual public persona, saying “it’s strange seeing @rioferdy5 like this as we are used to the laugh a minute. Massive respect for doing this.”
Ferdinand breaks down in tears during the documentary, especially when he discusses the effect of his wife’s death on their children.
“I worry about all of them but I just can’t get anything out of the two boys.
"I want to help them and for them to be able to talk so I know they’re alright, as I don’t know right now. They talk about memories, but I don’t hear feelings,” he said.
However, he ended the program on a more positive note, saying: “I’m opening my mind to think about little moments we shared together, which I wasn’t capable of doing before. I can sit here now and comfortable say she’d be looking down and telling me ‘Well done, its all been worthwhile’.”

DUBAI: Fans were left saddened by a new BBC documentary which focuses on former footballer Rio Ferdinand’s life after he lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer in 2015.
Aired on BBC One on Tuesday, the documentary is titled “Being Mum and Dad” and follows the former Manchester United star as he raises his three children – who are aged 10, eight and five – as a single parent.
The documentary saw the star speak to health care professionals and other widowers in an attempt to understand the process of grieving and how to deal with the loss of a loved one.
Emotional tributes to the 38-year-old father poured in on Twitter after the documentary was aired.
One fan tweeted: “A humbling program thank you @rioferdy5 — we need to express our feelings and talk #BeingMumAndDad #itsgoodtotalk”
Another added: “This a truly honest and touching portrayal of effects of grief. Massive amount of respect to @rioferdy5 & others involved #BeingMumAndDad”

“Absolutely heart breaking watching #BeingMumAndDad @rioferdy5 what a strong and amazing father you are to your beautiful children!” one user wrote.
Another Twitter user noted the departure from Ferdinand’s usual public persona, saying “it’s strange seeing @rioferdy5 like this as we are used to the laugh a minute. Massive respect for doing this.”
Ferdinand breaks down in tears during the documentary, especially when he discusses the effect of his wife’s death on their children.
“I worry about all of them but I just can’t get anything out of the two boys.
"I want to help them and for them to be able to talk so I know they’re alright, as I don’t know right now. They talk about memories, but I don’t hear feelings,” he said.
However, he ended the program on a more positive note, saying: “I’m opening my mind to think about little moments we shared together, which I wasn’t capable of doing before. I can sit here now and comfortable say she’d be looking down and telling me ‘Well done, its all been worthwhile’.”

Tags: Rio Ferdinand Rebecca Ellison breast cancer BBC BBC One Manchester United parenting

Comments

MORE FROM Sports

Fans left ‘heartbroken’ as Rio Ferdinand speaks about wife’s death in new documentary

DUBAI: Fans were left saddened by a new BBC documentary which focuses on former footballer Rio...

Documentarian Ken Burns making film on Muhammad Ali

NEW YORK: The late Muhammad Ali is getting the Ken Burns treatment.The PBS documentarian announced...

Fans left ‘heartbroken’ as Rio Ferdinand speaks about wife’s death in new documentary
Documentarian Ken Burns making film on Muhammad Ali
Australia boosts qualifying hopes with 2-0 win over UAE
Federer rolls into fourth round at Miami Open
Captain Neymar sees Brazil as best team in the world
JUH-UGAFCO, KAMC lady spikers stay perfect in elimination round
Latest News
Twitter erupts with memes, jokes as Britain readies to trigger Article 50
SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff
Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission
British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter
Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR