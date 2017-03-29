Fans left ‘heartbroken’ as Rio Ferdinand speaks about wife’s death in new documentary

DUBAI: Fans were left saddened by a new BBC documentary which focuses on former footballer Rio Ferdinand’s life after he lost his wife Rebecca Ellison to breast cancer in 2015.

Aired on BBC One on Tuesday, the documentary is titled “Being Mum and Dad” and follows the former Manchester United star as he raises his three children – who are aged 10, eight and five – as a single parent.

The documentary saw the star speak to health care professionals and other widowers in an attempt to understand the process of grieving and how to deal with the loss of a loved one.

Emotional tributes to the 38-year-old father poured in on Twitter after the documentary was aired.

One fan tweeted: “A humbling program thank you @rioferdy5 — we need to express our feelings and talk #BeingMumAndDad #itsgoodtotalk”

Another added: “This a truly honest and touching portrayal of effects of grief. Massive amount of respect to @rioferdy5 & others involved #BeingMumAndDad”



“Absolutely heart breaking watching #BeingMumAndDad @rioferdy5 what a strong and amazing father you are to your beautiful children!” one user wrote.Another Twitter user noted the departure from Ferdinand’s usual public persona, saying “it’s strange seeing @rioferdy5 like this as we are used to the laugh a minute. Massive respect for doing this.”Ferdinand breaks down in tears during the documentary, especially when he discusses the effect of his wife’s death on their children.“I worry about all of them but I just can’t get anything out of the two boys."I want to help them and for them to be able to talk so I know they’re alright, as I don’t know right now. They talk about memories, but I don’t hear feelings,” he said.However, he ended the program on a more positive note, saying: “I’m opening my mind to think about little moments we shared together, which I wasn’t capable of doing before. I can sit here now and comfortable say she’d be looking down and telling me ‘Well done, its all been worthwhile’.”