Turkey to discuss Syria, Gulen with US’s Tillerson: foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (R) speaks with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. (AFP)

ISTANBUL: Turkey will discuss Syria and the extradition of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen, blamed for a failed coup last July, with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson when he visits Ankara this week, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.
In an interview with broadcaster TRT Haber, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said the arrest in New York of an executive at state lender Halkbank on charges of involvement in violating US sanctions on Iran would also be discussed.

