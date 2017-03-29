  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 8 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Second day of Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues

Saudi Arabia

Second day of Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues

Shaistha Khan |
‘I can’t kiss myself:’ A mystery/ fantasy movie that shows what happens when a social media star receives fame and accolades. (AN Photo)
‘Refuge:’ A movie poster for ‘Refuge,’ a story that depicts a refugee’s struggle to find a home and hope in a different country. (AN Photo)
‘The Wedding Dress:’ A movie poster for ‘The Wedding Dress.’ (AN Photo)
3 photos

The fourth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in Dhahran is treating audiences to a host of creative films on various socio-cultural issues.
As crowds gather to explore the country’s filmmaking talent, Arab News caught up with Ali Al Kalthami, the director behind the film “Wasati.”
The movie was screened in Los Angles in 2016 during the two-day Saudi Film Days event and addresses Saudi culture.
“The movie addresses some of the stereotypes people might have about Saudi Arabia and the people here,” Al Kalthami told Arab News.
Wasati is based on real-life events that happened during the performance of a play in Riyadh 10 years ago. The play was called “Wasati bela Wastiah,” which roughly translates to “A Moderate Without a Middle-Ground,” and during one of its performances, a group of extremists attacked the theater.
That story made headlines and shook Saudi society and now, Al Kalthami is recounting the events from a different perspective, using dark humor to get the message across to the audience.
When asked if he envisions wide-spread acceptance for the movie in Saudi Arabia, Al Kalthami said: “This is an important story for film enthusiasts, for artists and for real people.”
Al Kalthami is a director, producer, actor and co-founder of entertainment production and distribution companies C3Films and Telfaz11.
The Saudi Film Festival is screening a slew of movies dedicated to discussing pressing issues in the country.
On the second day of the event, the following movies were screened at 4 p.m.:
“Jaber” (drama, social), “Invasion” (fantasy), “Shells” (stop motion, social), “The Story of the Sword” (fantasy, thriller), “The Right Helmet” (drama, comedy), “Why do people listen to Shailaat?” (creative documentary, musical), “Humanization of the Cities” (documentary) and “Sadaqa Jariah” (drama, comedy).
During the second session, which ran at 6:30 p.m., the following movies were screened:
“Tongue” (drama, thriller), “The Music Box Dancer” (psychodrama, social), “Tawq” (psychodrama), “A matter of trust” (drama), “A matter of trust.”
During the third session, which ran at 8:00 p.m., the screened movies included:
“I can’t kiss myself” (mystery, fantasy), “Refuge” (drama, thriller), “The Wedding Dress” (drama), “Zaina’s Cake” (drama, romance).
During the outdoor movies session, which ran at 9:00 p.m., Hungarian film “Sing” and Spanish film “I’ve just had a dream” were shown.

Related Articles

The fourth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in Dhahran is treating audiences to a host of creative films on various socio-cultural issues.
As crowds gather to explore the country’s filmmaking talent, Arab News caught up with Ali Al Kalthami, the director behind the film “Wasati.”
The movie was screened in Los Angles in 2016 during the two-day Saudi Film Days event and addresses Saudi culture.
“The movie addresses some of the stereotypes people might have about Saudi Arabia and the people here,” Al Kalthami told Arab News.
Wasati is based on real-life events that happened during the performance of a play in Riyadh 10 years ago. The play was called “Wasati bela Wastiah,” which roughly translates to “A Moderate Without a Middle-Ground,” and during one of its performances, a group of extremists attacked the theater.
That story made headlines and shook Saudi society and now, Al Kalthami is recounting the events from a different perspective, using dark humor to get the message across to the audience.
When asked if he envisions wide-spread acceptance for the movie in Saudi Arabia, Al Kalthami said: “This is an important story for film enthusiasts, for artists and for real people.”
Al Kalthami is a director, producer, actor and co-founder of entertainment production and distribution companies C3Films and Telfaz11.
The Saudi Film Festival is screening a slew of movies dedicated to discussing pressing issues in the country.
On the second day of the event, the following movies were screened at 4 p.m.:
“Jaber” (drama, social), “Invasion” (fantasy), “Shells” (stop motion, social), “The Story of the Sword” (fantasy, thriller), “The Right Helmet” (drama, comedy), “Why do people listen to Shailaat?” (creative documentary, musical), “Humanization of the Cities” (documentary) and “Sadaqa Jariah” (drama, comedy).
During the second session, which ran at 6:30 p.m., the following movies were screened:
“Tongue” (drama, thriller), “The Music Box Dancer” (psychodrama, social), “Tawq” (psychodrama), “A matter of trust” (drama), “A matter of trust.”
During the third session, which ran at 8:00 p.m., the screened movies included:
“I can’t kiss myself” (mystery, fantasy), “Refuge” (drama, thriller), “The Wedding Dress” (drama), “Zaina’s Cake” (drama, romance).
During the outdoor movies session, which ran at 9:00 p.m., Hungarian film “Sing” and Spanish film “I’ve just had a dream” were shown.

Tags: Saudi Film Festival Dhahran Ali Al Kalthami Saudi Arabia Wasati The Story of the Sword Jaber Shells Why do people listen to Shailaat Tongue I can’t kiss myself The Wedding Dress Zaina’s Cake The Music Box Dancer Tawq A matter of trust

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Second day of Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues

The fourth edition of the Saudi Film Festival in Dhahran is treating audiences to a host of...

Trade ties with Jordan exemplary, says Saudi commerce minister

AMMAN: Saudi Arabia and Jordan have set an example to other countries in terms of joint...

Second day of Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues
Trade ties with Jordan exemplary, says Saudi commerce minister
Medical city to be built in Riyadh
World health care leaders to present global medical practices in Riyadh
Saudi Royal Navy: Protection, support and special missions
GCC foreign ministers to meet in Riyadh
Latest News
Twitter erupts with memes, jokes as Britain readies to trigger Article 50
SWAT body camera captures dramatic scene of hostage standoff
Watch: Dubai Police release dramatic footage of sea rescue mission
British envoy readies to hand over Brexit letter
Arab summit to endorse Palestinian positions with eye on US
Modest models: The hijab-clad it-girls you need to follow for serious style advice
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR