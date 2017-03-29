China still committed to Paris climate change deal -foreign ministry

BEIJING: China is still committed to the Paris climate change accord agreed in 2015, foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump signed overnight an order to dismantle Obama-era climate change regulations.

“We still uphold that all sides should move with the times, grasp the opportunities, fulfill their promises and earnestly take proactive steps to jointly push the enforcement of (the Paris) agreement,” he said at a briefing.

“No matter how other countries’ policies on climate change change, as a responsible large developing country China’s resolve, aims and policy moves in dealing with climate change will not change.”