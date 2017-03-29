  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 9 min 10 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • Duterte to US: Why didn’t you send armada vs China islands?

World

Duterte to US: Why didn’t you send armada vs China islands?

JIM GOMEZ | AP |
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he answers questions from the press at Manila International Airport on March 23, 2017. (AFP / NOEL CELIS)
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he has asked the US ambassador why America did not deploy an armada of warships to pressure China to stop constructing man-made islands that are now at the heart of regional concerns in the disputed South China Sea.
Duterte said in a speech that US Ambassador Sung Kim was unable to reply to the question when they met Monday in southern Davao city, where the president had a separate meeting with the Chinese ambassador. While criticizing the US, Duterte did not berate China’s behavior in his speech.
Duterte said he told Kim that he was surprised by what he described as US inaction when newspapers were publishing pictures of China’s construction of runways and other structures on the newly built islands in the disputed waters.
“Had America really wanted to avoid trouble, early on ... why did you not send the armada of the 7th Fleet which is stationed there in the Pacific, you just make a U-turn and go there and tell them right on their face, stop it?” Duterte said he asked Kim, referring to the US naval fleet based in Japan.
Kim, who arrived in Manila last year as American ambassador, replied that he was assigned elsewhere at the time and could not give an answer, Duterte said.
Duterte spoke in a visit to Oriental Mindoro province a day after concerns were raised over a report by a US think tank that China has nearly completed construction work on three man-made islands that will allow it to deploy combat aircraft and surface-to-air missiles.
The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed recent satellite photos and concluded that runways, aircraft hangers, radar sites and hardened surface-to-air missile shelters have either been finished or are nearing completion.
One of the islands mentioned in the report, Philippine-claimed Mischief Reef, was seized by China in 1995, drawing protests from Manila then. Another island, Subi, is very close to a Philippine-occupied island in the Spratly chain, which is claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.
Duterte repeated that he would not go to war with militarily superior China over the territorial conflict.
“The first thing that will be blasted away from this planet Earth will be Palawan,” Duterte said, referring to the western Philippine island province facing the disputed waters. “All of the deposits of armaments of the Americans, including ours, are there.”
When Duterte took office in June, he reached out to China to mend relations strained under his predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, over the territorial dispute. While taking a friendly stance toward Beijing, he lashed out at the United States for criticizing his brutal campaign against illegal drugs.
Duterte thanked President Xi Jinping over the renewed friendship and return of normal trade relations, praising the Chinese leader as “very kind.”
Duterte, however, said he will invoke an international arbitration ruling that declared China has no historic title to the disputed waters if Beijing drills for oil or gas in a shoal contested by China and the Philippines.
Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said in Manila that China and the Philippines have agreed to hold a bilateral consultation on the South China Sea disputes and Beijing has offered to host an initial meeting in May.
“The purpose of this bilateral consultation mechanism is to have a platform where issues about the South China Sea can be discussed,” Jose told reporters.
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he has asked the US ambassador why America did not deploy an armada of warships to pressure China to stop constructing man-made islands that are now at the heart of regional concerns in the disputed South China Sea.
Duterte said in a speech that US Ambassador Sung Kim was unable to reply to the question when they met Monday in southern Davao city, where the president had a separate meeting with the Chinese ambassador. While criticizing the US, Duterte did not berate China’s behavior in his speech.
Duterte said he told Kim that he was surprised by what he described as US inaction when newspapers were publishing pictures of China’s construction of runways and other structures on the newly built islands in the disputed waters.
“Had America really wanted to avoid trouble, early on ... why did you not send the armada of the 7th Fleet which is stationed there in the Pacific, you just make a U-turn and go there and tell them right on their face, stop it?” Duterte said he asked Kim, referring to the US naval fleet based in Japan.
Kim, who arrived in Manila last year as American ambassador, replied that he was assigned elsewhere at the time and could not give an answer, Duterte said.
Duterte spoke in a visit to Oriental Mindoro province a day after concerns were raised over a report by a US think tank that China has nearly completed construction work on three man-made islands that will allow it to deploy combat aircraft and surface-to-air missiles.
The Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed recent satellite photos and concluded that runways, aircraft hangers, radar sites and hardened surface-to-air missile shelters have either been finished or are nearing completion.
One of the islands mentioned in the report, Philippine-claimed Mischief Reef, was seized by China in 1995, drawing protests from Manila then. Another island, Subi, is very close to a Philippine-occupied island in the Spratly chain, which is claimed in whole or in part by China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.
Duterte repeated that he would not go to war with militarily superior China over the territorial conflict.
“The first thing that will be blasted away from this planet Earth will be Palawan,” Duterte said, referring to the western Philippine island province facing the disputed waters. “All of the deposits of armaments of the Americans, including ours, are there.”
When Duterte took office in June, he reached out to China to mend relations strained under his predecessor, Benigno Aquino III, over the territorial dispute. While taking a friendly stance toward Beijing, he lashed out at the United States for criticizing his brutal campaign against illegal drugs.
Duterte thanked President Xi Jinping over the renewed friendship and return of normal trade relations, praising the Chinese leader as “very kind.”
Duterte, however, said he will invoke an international arbitration ruling that declared China has no historic title to the disputed waters if Beijing drills for oil or gas in a shoal contested by China and the Philippines.
Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose said in Manila that China and the Philippines have agreed to hold a bilateral consultation on the South China Sea disputes and Beijing has offered to host an initial meeting in May.
“The purpose of this bilateral consultation mechanism is to have a platform where issues about the South China Sea can be discussed,” Jose told reporters.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’

NEW YORK: US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that Syria’s President Bashar...

Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency

PARIS: French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of Socialist former...

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’
Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency
It’s over: Britain files for divorce from the EU
The end of a loveless marriage
UK still partner in NATO, Europe: Berlin
India court bans sale of 800,000 vehicles over emission levels
Latest News
Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break
Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran
3 views
EU official advocates ‘collective approach’ to regional stability
2 views
US envoy: Trump believes Mideast peace possible
7 views
A year after curbing its power, the Saudi religious police is deemed redundant by many
14 views
Arabs to back Mideast talks if Palestine state guaranteed
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR