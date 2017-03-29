  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 13 min 57 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • African woman targeted in fresh mob violence in India

World

African woman targeted in fresh mob violence in India

Agence France Presse |
In this June 8, 2016 file photo, an African woman walks through one of the few neighborhoods that rents apartments to people of African origin in New Delhi, India. Mobs of Indians have repeatedly attacked African students in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumors that a local boy had been kidnapped by Nigerians. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File)
NEW DELHI: A Kenyan woman was attacked Wednesday, Indian police said, in the same northern city where a mob had assaulted African students following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose.
The woman was allegedly dragged out of a taxi and repeatedly slapped and kicked by unknown assailants as she returned to her home in Greater Noida, a satellite city outside India’s capital New Delhi.
“She has lodged a formal complaint and alleged that four to five men attacked her. We have launched an investigation,” senior police officer Sujata Singh told AFP.
The 25-year-old student suffered bruising from the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment, Singh said.
The incident came as police stepped up security in the city’s sprawling suburbs where mobs on Monday attacked a group of Africans with sticks and metal chairs.
Police have arrested five people over the assault but are still looking for at least four others and have set up security checkpoints and increased patrols as part of the manhunt.
Video footage showed an angry mob hitting a car with sticks and kicking it, while another clip showed dozens of attackers hitting shoppers in a mall with metal chairs and garbage cans.
Hundreds of African students live in Greater Noida, where there are several popular universities, engineering colleges and other educational institutions.
The attack followed the death of a local 16-year-old from an apparent drug overdose on Sunday.
Police detained five Nigerian students in connection with the case after a group of local people went to their home and accused them of murder.
The students were later released after police failed to find any evidence against them.
But a crowd that had assembled for a candlelit vigil to demand justice for the teenager turned violent after spotting a group of Nigerians.
India’s foreign ministry condemned the incident as “deplorable” and assured the Nigerian high commissioner (ambassador) that all steps were being taken to protect their citizens in India.
NEW DELHI: A Kenyan woman was attacked Wednesday, Indian police said, in the same northern city where a mob had assaulted African students following the death of a local teenager from a suspected drug overdose.
The woman was allegedly dragged out of a taxi and repeatedly slapped and kicked by unknown assailants as she returned to her home in Greater Noida, a satellite city outside India’s capital New Delhi.
“She has lodged a formal complaint and alleged that four to five men attacked her. We have launched an investigation,” senior police officer Sujata Singh told AFP.
The 25-year-old student suffered bruising from the attack and was taken to hospital for treatment, Singh said.
The incident came as police stepped up security in the city’s sprawling suburbs where mobs on Monday attacked a group of Africans with sticks and metal chairs.
Police have arrested five people over the assault but are still looking for at least four others and have set up security checkpoints and increased patrols as part of the manhunt.
Video footage showed an angry mob hitting a car with sticks and kicking it, while another clip showed dozens of attackers hitting shoppers in a mall with metal chairs and garbage cans.
Hundreds of African students live in Greater Noida, where there are several popular universities, engineering colleges and other educational institutions.
The attack followed the death of a local 16-year-old from an apparent drug overdose on Sunday.
Police detained five Nigerian students in connection with the case after a group of local people went to their home and accused them of murder.
The students were later released after police failed to find any evidence against them.
But a crowd that had assembled for a candlelit vigil to demand justice for the teenager turned violent after spotting a group of Nigerians.
India’s foreign ministry condemned the incident as “deplorable” and assured the Nigerian high commissioner (ambassador) that all steps were being taken to protect their citizens in India.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’

NEW YORK: US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, said on Wednesday that Syria’s President Bashar...

Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency

PARIS: French centrist presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of Socialist former...

Assad ‘hindrance to moving forward’
Former PM Valls endorses Macron for French presidency
It’s over: Britain files for divorce from the EU
The end of a loveless marriage
UK still partner in NATO, Europe: Berlin
India court bans sale of 800,000 vehicles over emission levels
Latest News
Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break
Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran
6 views
EU official advocates ‘collective approach’ to regional stability
2 views
US envoy: Trump believes Mideast peace possible
7 views
A year after curbing its power, the Saudi religious police is deemed redundant by many
21 views
Arabs to back Mideast talks if Palestine state guaranteed
8 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR