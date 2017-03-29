SIBN’s Indian food fest, Islamic calligraphic expo open today

The Consulate General of India in association with Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) is organizing the 3rd Indian Food Festival and 1st Islamic Calligraphy Exhibition on March 30-31 and April 1 at the premises of the Consulate General of India.

Nineteen different Indian restaurants from Jeddah are participating in the festival to bring regional delicacies representing the spectrum of the culinary tradition and diversity of the Indian cuisine.

The inauguration session of the calligraphic exhibition will be held at 6:30 p.m. followed by the food festival will be inaugurated at 7:30 p.m. where various diplomats, consulate staff, SIBN members, top Saudi business men and media persons are being invited. Entry for the inauguration ceremony will be through invitation.

The main sponsor of the event is Red Sea, the electronics store by Abdul Lateef Jameel ALJ and co-sponsored by Eurostar (Haldiram/Bajaj), Air India, Al Kabeer, Luna, The Ocean Restaurant, Sea Gulls, Advisers 360 and Alpha Cargo Services Co.

The restaurants participating in the food festival are Shadab, Village, Aryas, Khaana Khazana, Indian Spices, Paradise, The Ocean, Qasr Mohra, Bawa’s Kitchen, Barns Healthy Taste, Rara Avis, Bawarchi, Dastar, Saphire, Chatkhara Chat, Kwality Snack’s Home, Misbah Snacks, Yummy Treat Snacks and Hyderabad Sweet House.

The event is open to all from 9 p.m. onward on March 30 and from 7:30 p.m. on March 31 and Apri 1. The entry is limited to families only.

SIBN officials have requested all communities to enjoy the different variety of Indian cuisine.

