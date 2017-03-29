Dulsco begins construction work for new recycling plant

Dulsco, a leading environment solutions provider in the UAE, has announced the commencement of construction work for its new 500,000-square-foot recycling facility at Dubai Industrial Park. The ceremony was held in the presence of Saud Abu Al-Shawareb, COO, Dubai Industrial Park, and other senior members from Dulsco.

Scheduled for completion in 2018, the AED25 million ($6.8 million) integrated waste management unit has been designed to provide the waste management industry in Dubai and the wider UAE with environment-friendly solutions utilizing cutting-edge technologies.

The first phase with a total area of 200,000-square-foot will include a fully automated sorting line with a capacity of five tons per hour. The first phase of the recycling plant will host a state-of-the-art fleet maintenance workshop, as well as a recycling and materials recovery plant.

Designed as a green building, the complete integrated waste management facility will ensure the efficient use of energy, water and other resources, and prioritize the reduction of waste and harm to the environment.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Shawareb said: “In line with Dubai Plan 2021 that supports the efficient utilization of energy resources, sustainable waste management is a non-negotiable priority if we are to maintain a high quality of life in our cities. The adoption of green solutions is therefore an imperative necessity for the manufacturing industry. In an effort to support sustainability and environmental consciousness, Dubai Industrial Park offers world-class infrastructure and allied services, to help them achieve profitable and long-term growth.”

He added: “In the GCC region, population, growth and urbanization have caused an alarming increase in the generation of waste. This calls for an urgent need to implement innovative methods to ensure the reduction and recycling of waste.”

Dulsco LLC, which currently handles all types of wastes — solid, liquid, hazardous and non-hazardous — is already playing a major role in various recycling initiatives of the Dubai Municipality and other communities in the emirate.

As part of its mandate to contribute to Dubai’s recycling targets set for 2020, Dulsco is engaged in various programs such as “My City My Environment,” which encourages the concept of source segregation of household waste.

