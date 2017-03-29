Two-in-one convertible laptops set to be top ticket item at GITEX Shopper

With sleek styling, adaptability and performance, two-in-one convertible laptops are bridging the gap between work and social experiences and are set to become a top seller at GITEX Shopper Spring Edition.

Drawing an impressive line-up of retailers and brands from around the world, the retail extravaganza will again be a magnet for shoppers, technology enthusiasts and students alike who will take advantage of the 35,000 products, bundle offers and competitions, all under one roof.

The four-day retail event returns to Dubai World Trade Center through Saturday, where leading electronic retailers in the region will showcase the latest technology gadgets and products.

With 25 percent of UAE residents planning to purchase a desktop or a laptop in the next six months, brands and retailers will be out in full force at GITEX Shopper Spring, offering shoppers the latest range of laptops from Acer, Apple, Dell and Lenovo to Microsoft and HP, among others at unbeatable offers.

Today’s consumers demand more from their devices, and computing is no different. Hybrid products such as two-in-one laptops, a laptop that can serve as a tablet by flipping or removing the keyboard to give the user access to a touch screen, are ideal.

Leading UAE retailer Sharaf DG is predicting two-in-one convertible laptops to be a show highlight at the tech retail event.

Nilesh Khalkho, CEO of Sharaf DG, said: “We will have a full range of two-in-one convertible laptops from all popular brands — HP X360, Lenovo Yoga, Acer Spin and Swift Series, Asus UX and TP Series plus Dell Inspirion 3168 & 5378. There is a huge demand for two-in-one laptops in the market today as they offer a lot of flexibility, and are ideally suited for leisure and business wherever you are.”

GITEX Shopper Spring 2017 opens from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets for GITEX Shopper are priced at AED25 ($7) and are available to buy online at gitexshopperdubai.com and Platinum List, as well as UAE Exchange outlets. Entry is free for children below the age of five.

