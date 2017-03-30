Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran

RIYADH: The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new complex for the US Consulate General in Dhahran was held in the Eastern Province on Tuesday.

“Today, we begin a new chapter in the longstanding historical relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia,” Consul General Mike Hankey said.

“First established in the Eastern Province over 70 years ago, the US Consulate General in Dhahran has grown side-by-side with this community, forming a lasting partnership based on mutual friendship and respect. The new building is yet another cornerstone in our enduring relationship.”

Participants in the event included Hankey, his predecessor Joey Hood, Eastern Province Secretary-General Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, Eastern Province Mayor Fahad Al-Jubeir, and other senior Saudi officials and local community leaders.

Conveying good wishes on behalf of Eastern Province Gov. Saud bin Naif, Al-Battal reaffirmed the strength and depth of US-Saudi relations.

He added that the new multi-building complex will greatly expand services for Saudis and expatriates traveling to the US, and will better support American citizens living and working in the Kingdom.

It will be situated on a 10.5-acre site in the city of Alkhobar, and will include a consulate office building, the consul general’s residence, support services buildings and facilities for consulate staff. The new complex is expected to open in 2020.

