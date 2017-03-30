  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 3 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Saudi Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break

RASHID HASSAN |
Tourism festivals during mid-year break to host events for all segments of society.

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and the Tourism Development Councils (TDCs) have lined up festivals geared toward students and parents during the mid-year school break.
The festivals begin this weekend.
“The mid-year vacation will witness 41 tourism festivals in various regions of the Kingdom,” SCTH said in a statement on Wednesday.
The commission concluded preparations for these festivals, which are characterized for various segments of society.
The festivals will include heritage, tourism, sports and cultural activities. They will also feature promotional events for agricultural products, handicrafts, and recreational tourism to help further promote domestic tourism.
Abdullah bin Abdulmalek Al-Morshed, acting vice president of marketing and programs at the SCTH, said that the festivals are expected to generate good economic returns to the regions.
“In recent years such festivals have witnessed significant growth through cooperation and constructive partnerships with government and private sectors, as well as by strengthening communication with the private sector institutions and companies operating in the field of tourism,” he said.
He noted that the SCTH is always seeking to raise the levels of the activities and festivals sector in the Kingdom in parallel with the complementary services.
To prepare the complementary services in the regions, the private sector would provide integrated tourism products that would satisfy tourists and result in economic benefits to the regions, he added.
Sumaiyya Sharif, a student, said she is delighted that Thursday is the last working day before the mid-year vacation. “We have holidays to spend, to have fun, going to recreational centers in the capital and spending a good time with family,” she said.
Information: Call 19988 or visit sauditourism.com.sa.

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and the Tourism Development Councils (TDCs) have lined up festivals geared toward students and parents during the mid-year school break.
The festivals begin this weekend.
“The mid-year vacation will witness 41 tourism festivals in various regions of the Kingdom,” SCTH said in a statement on Wednesday.
The commission concluded preparations for these festivals, which are characterized for various segments of society.
The festivals will include heritage, tourism, sports and cultural activities. They will also feature promotional events for agricultural products, handicrafts, and recreational tourism to help further promote domestic tourism.
Abdullah bin Abdulmalek Al-Morshed, acting vice president of marketing and programs at the SCTH, said that the festivals are expected to generate good economic returns to the regions.
“In recent years such festivals have witnessed significant growth through cooperation and constructive partnerships with government and private sectors, as well as by strengthening communication with the private sector institutions and companies operating in the field of tourism,” he said.
He noted that the SCTH is always seeking to raise the levels of the activities and festivals sector in the Kingdom in parallel with the complementary services.
To prepare the complementary services in the regions, the private sector would provide integrated tourism products that would satisfy tourists and result in economic benefits to the regions, he added.
Sumaiyya Sharif, a student, said she is delighted that Thursday is the last working day before the mid-year vacation. “We have holidays to spend, to have fun, going to recreational centers in the capital and spending a good time with family,” she said.
Information: Call 19988 or visit sauditourism.com.sa.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break

RIYADH: The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) and the Tourism...

Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran

RIYADH: The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new complex for the US Consulate...

Saudi Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break
Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran
A year after curbing its power, the Saudi religious police is deemed redundant by many
Two terrorists killed, 4 arrested in eastern Saudi Arabia
King Salman invites El-Sisi to visit Saudi Arabia next month
Second day of Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues
Latest News
Saudi Tourism festivals line up to delight students during mid-year break
13 views
Foundation laid for new US Consulate in Dhahran
28 views
EU official advocates ‘collective approach’ to regional stability
6 views
US envoy: Trump believes Mideast peace possible
10 views
A year after curbing its power, the Saudi religious police is deemed redundant by many
118 views
Arabs to back Mideast talks if Palestine state guaranteed
55 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR