  Famed lawyer says Trump 'clearly' endorsed Palestinian state

Famed lawyer says Trump ‘clearly’ endorsed Palestinian state

Associated Press
Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz addresses an audience at Brandeis University, in Waltham, Mass. (AP)
JERUSALEM: Prominent US lawyer Alan Dershowitz says President Trump spoke to him “clearly” about a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would lead to an independent Palestinian state.
Trump broke with longtime US policy last month when he withheld clear support for an independent Palestine alongside Israel, declaring he could endorse a one-nation solution.
But Dershowitz, who is close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told Israel Army Radio on Thursday that Trump endorsed two states in a conversation with him this month.
“Clearly he was talking about a two-state solution. He was not in any way suggesting, at least in his conversation with me, a one-state solution,” Dershowitz said.
Dershowitz said Trump is “anxious” to broker peace and believes Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is also “anxious” for a deal.
