  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 min 32 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for talks

World

US Secretary of State Tillerson in Turkey for talks

(AP) |
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, poses with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the start of their meeting in Ankara.(AP)

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Turkish officials on Thursday discussed ways to coordinate the fight against the Daesh group in Iraq and Syria, a day after Turkey said it has ended a military operation in northern Syria.
In a statement, the office of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim did not refer to differences between Turkey and the United States over the role of Kurdish forces in the campaign against IS, saying only that the two NATO allies agreed to strengthen cooperation on regional matters.
Tillerson, who met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Yildirim, emphasized that Turkey is important to American security and economic ties in the region.
Yildirim said late Wednesday that Operation Euphrates Shield had ended after its troops and allied rebels secured territory along the border between Turkey and Syria.
“Syrians from Turkey have returned. Life is back to normal. Everything is under control,” Yildirim said on Turkey’s NTV news channel. “Euphrates Shield has ended. If there is a need, a new operation will have a new name.”
Yildirim has previously said that the United States risks major damage to its relationship with NATO ally Turkey if the US includes Kurdish forces in the fight to retake Raqqa, the Daesh group’s de facto capital. Raqqa is southeast of the Syrian area that Turkish troops have occupied.
Turkey has pressed the United States to mount a joint fight to retake Raqqa and wants US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters to be excluded from the operations.
Turkish authorities consider the Syrian Kurdish force known as the YPG to be a terrorist group that threatens Turkey’s security.
Other issues being discussed include Turkish requests for the extradition of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup attempt last year. Gulen has denied involvement.
Tillerson was also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday. Cavusoglu said Turkey would also take up the issue of the arrest in New York of a senior executive of Turkish state-owned bank Halkbank. The executive is accused of helping Iran violate US sanctions against the country.

Related Articles

ANKARA: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Turkish officials on Thursday discussed ways to coordinate the fight against the Daesh group in Iraq and Syria, a day after Turkey said it has ended a military operation in northern Syria.
In a statement, the office of Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim did not refer to differences between Turkey and the United States over the role of Kurdish forces in the campaign against IS, saying only that the two NATO allies agreed to strengthen cooperation on regional matters.
Tillerson, who met President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after Yildirim, emphasized that Turkey is important to American security and economic ties in the region.
Yildirim said late Wednesday that Operation Euphrates Shield had ended after its troops and allied rebels secured territory along the border between Turkey and Syria.
“Syrians from Turkey have returned. Life is back to normal. Everything is under control,” Yildirim said on Turkey’s NTV news channel. “Euphrates Shield has ended. If there is a need, a new operation will have a new name.”
Yildirim has previously said that the United States risks major damage to its relationship with NATO ally Turkey if the US includes Kurdish forces in the fight to retake Raqqa, the Daesh group’s de facto capital. Raqqa is southeast of the Syrian area that Turkish troops have occupied.
Turkey has pressed the United States to mount a joint fight to retake Raqqa and wants US-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters to be excluded from the operations.
Turkish authorities consider the Syrian Kurdish force known as the YPG to be a terrorist group that threatens Turkey’s security.
Other issues being discussed include Turkish requests for the extradition of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, accused of staging a failed coup attempt last year. Gulen has denied involvement.
Tillerson was also scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday. Cavusoglu said Turkey would also take up the issue of the arrest in New York of a senior executive of Turkish state-owned bank Halkbank. The executive is accused of helping Iran violate US sanctions against the country.

Tags: Turkey Daesh Prime Minister US secretary Ankara NATO Erdogan Raqqa Syria

Comments

MORE FROM World

Britain to demand tech firms to do more to tackle extremism

LONDON: Britain will tell Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Microsoft on Thursday to do more to...

Three Kosovans arrested in Italy suspected of plotting attacks

ROME (AP) — Italian police on Thursday arrested three Kosovans in the lagoon city of Venice after...

Britain to demand tech firms to do more to tackle extremism
Three Kosovans arrested in Italy suspected of plotting attacks
Germany deporting more “potential attackers” after Berlin attack
South African government says El Nino drought likely in 2017
Senegal’s gold rush fuels human trafficking from Nigeria
Ethiopia state of emergency extended by four months
Latest News
Mosul lays bare the challenge of asymmetric warfare
28 views
Warplanes strike near Syria’s Hama as army counter-attacks
31 views
Britain to demand tech firms to do more to tackle extremism
14 views
Three Kosovans arrested in Italy suspected of plotting attacks
15 views
Germany deporting more “potential attackers” after Berlin attack
14 views
South African government says El Nino drought likely in 2017
16 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR