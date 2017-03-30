  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min 14 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • South African government says El Nino drought likely in 2017

World

South African government says El Nino drought likely in 2017

Reuters |
JOHANNESBURG: Drought conditions associated with an El Nino weather pattern are likely to reoccur in a few months time, the South African government said on Thursday.
“Recurrence of El Niño drought conditions likely ... The next summer season has increased the likelihood for the development of El Nino conditions which are often associated with drought and water scarcity as seen recently in South Africa,” the government said in a statement.
The previous El Nino, which faded in May of last year, brought widespread drought to southern Africa, hitting crop production and fueling inflation across the region while leaving millions in need of food aid. South Africa’s weather service and global forecasters have predicted that El Nino will form again in the southern hemisphere winter or spring, which falls between July and September.
“The likelihood has increased from previous assessments and as we near the winter period, these forecasts improve in reliability,” the government said.
It said the issue had been raised at a meeting on Wednesday of the National Disaster Management Advisory Forum (NDMAF), which coordinates the government’s response to such events. The forum will meet again on May 11.
If El Nino does return between July or September, it would be the first time it reformed so quickly since the mid-1960s.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years, with global consequences. In Africa it often brings excessive rains to the east while the southern cone gets parched.
JOHANNESBURG: Drought conditions associated with an El Nino weather pattern are likely to reoccur in a few months time, the South African government said on Thursday.
“Recurrence of El Niño drought conditions likely ... The next summer season has increased the likelihood for the development of El Nino conditions which are often associated with drought and water scarcity as seen recently in South Africa,” the government said in a statement.
The previous El Nino, which faded in May of last year, brought widespread drought to southern Africa, hitting crop production and fueling inflation across the region while leaving millions in need of food aid. South Africa’s weather service and global forecasters have predicted that El Nino will form again in the southern hemisphere winter or spring, which falls between July and September.
“The likelihood has increased from previous assessments and as we near the winter period, these forecasts improve in reliability,” the government said.
It said the issue had been raised at a meeting on Wednesday of the National Disaster Management Advisory Forum (NDMAF), which coordinates the government’s response to such events. The forum will meet again on May 11.
If El Nino does return between July or September, it would be the first time it reformed so quickly since the mid-1960s.
El Nino is a warming of ocean surface temperatures in the eastern and central Pacific that occurs every few years, with global consequences. In Africa it often brings excessive rains to the east while the southern cone gets parched.

Comments

MORE FROM World

Several injured in front of Turkish consulate in Brussels

BRUSSELS: Several people were injured in “serious” altercations in front of the Turkish consulate...

US drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday it plans to approve a multibillion-...

Several injured in front of Turkish consulate in Brussels
US drops human rights conditions for Bahrain F-16s
Austria travel warning for Turkish minority
Rescued Filipino says he survived on rain, fish for 2 months
South Korea’s ousted leader Park Geun-Hye arrested
Duterte threatens to humiliate news outlets for drug reports
Latest News
PetroChina latest Chinese oil major to consider Saudi Aramco listing
7 views
Mideast fund managers favor Saudi equities, says poll
4 views
OPEC’s compliance with announced output cut increases: Survey
4 views
Brussels hopes to reap further Brexit rewards after luring Lloyd’s
6 views
Toshiba’s nuclear woes a hot ticket for bankruptcy financiers
6 views
BP sees trading benefits from oil boom in the Americas
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR