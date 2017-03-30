  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 2 min ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Offbeat
  • Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later

Offbeat

Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later

Associated Press |
the Guelph Humane Society shows BooBoo at the organization’s facility in Guelph, near Toronto in Ontario, Canada.(AP)

SAN FRANCISCO: A cat that went missing in California 2 ½ years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4827.81 kilometers) from home.
When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.
Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in “fantastic shape.” In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.
How did BooBoo reach Canada?
Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars. The cat was identified by a microchip.
Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

SAN FRANCISCO: A cat that went missing in California 2 ½ years ago has shown up many miles away in Canada.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports that BooBoo the cat went missing in August 2014 in Watsonville, California. Last week, the tabby showed up in southeastern Canada, about 3,000 miles (4827.81 kilometers) from home.
When BooBoo arrived at Guelph Humane Society in Ontario, she hardly looked like a grizzled traveler.
Humane society Executive Director Adrienne McBride says BooBoo is in “fantastic shape.” In fact, she might need to go on a diet when she gets home.
How did BooBoo reach Canada?
Owner Ashley Aleman suspects BooBoo hitched a ride as she has a habit of jumping in cars. The cat was identified by a microchip.
Animal protection officers will carry the cat across the border Friday.

Comments

MORE FROM Offbeat

Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later

SAN FRANCISCO: A cat that went missing in California 2 ½ years ago has shown up many miles away...

French ‘human hen’ artist has a crack at hatching eggs

PARIS: The French artist who spent a week entombed inside a rock began an even more bizarre feat...

Missing cat from California ends up in Canada years later
French ‘human hen’ artist has a crack at hatching eggs
Watch: Dubai’s crown prince rescues truck driver in desert mishap
Meet the Dubai Police officer who was promoted for fining himself
‘Baywatch’ cast takes over CinemaCon
Saudi Film Festival highlights socio-cultural issues
Latest News
PetroChina latest Chinese oil major to consider Saudi Aramco listing
7 views
Mideast fund managers favor Saudi equities, says poll
4 views
OPEC’s compliance with announced output cut increases: Survey
4 views
Brussels hopes to reap further Brexit rewards after luring Lloyd’s
6 views
Toshiba’s nuclear woes a hot ticket for bankruptcy financiers
6 views
BP sees trading benefits from oil boom in the Americas
2 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR