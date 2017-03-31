Riyadh city wins gold certificate from WCCD in Canada

RIYADH: The city of Riyadh has won a gold certificate from the World Council of Cities Data (WCCD) in Canada, according to the website of the Riyadh Development Authority (RDA).

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the WCCD ISO 37120 gold certificate, which was obtained by the Urban Observatory in Riyadh from the WCCD on Monday.

The Riyadh governor is also the chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR).

The city won the award three years after joining the WCCD and after adopting the implementation of the International Standard for Urban Performance Indicators (ISO) 37120.

The ISO 37120 is an international standard developed by the WCCD in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to measure and guide cities’ performance.

This standard can measure the extent to which data are used to build prosperous and intelligent cities, the RDA added, while a “global data platform” for cities committed to improving services and quality of life has been developed to measure the performance of these cities and their applicability to the measurement methodology adopted by the WCCD.

The indicators of the urban observatory of Riyadh city have been prepared to meet the conditions and specifications stipulated in ISO 37120, and to participate in the global data platform for cities.

These indicators were examined by a neutral team from several international bodies such as the University of Toronto, United Nations Development Program and the Local Government Network (LGN) which resulted in the recommendation of the World Urban Data Council’s verification committee to award the city of Riyadh with the gold certificate.

Riyadh was selected within 37 cities chosen to receive the gold certificate. There were 255 cities which participated in the competition to obtain the gold

certificate.

RIYADH: The city of Riyadh has won a gold certificate from the World Council of Cities Data (WCCD) in Canada, according to the website of the Riyadh Development Authority (RDA).

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar received the WCCD ISO 37120 gold certificate, which was obtained by the Urban Observatory in Riyadh from the WCCD on Monday.

The Riyadh governor is also the chairman of the High Commission for the Development of Riyadh (HCDR).

The city won the award three years after joining the WCCD and after adopting the implementation of the International Standard for Urban Performance Indicators (ISO) 37120.

The ISO 37120 is an international standard developed by the WCCD in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) to measure and guide cities’ performance.

This standard can measure the extent to which data are used to build prosperous and intelligent cities, the RDA added, while a “global data platform” for cities committed to improving services and quality of life has been developed to measure the performance of these cities and their applicability to the measurement methodology adopted by the WCCD.

The indicators of the urban observatory of Riyadh city have been prepared to meet the conditions and specifications stipulated in ISO 37120, and to participate in the global data platform for cities.

These indicators were examined by a neutral team from several international bodies such as the University of Toronto, United Nations Development Program and the Local Government Network (LGN) which resulted in the recommendation of the World Urban Data Council’s verification committee to award the city of Riyadh with the gold certificate.

Riyadh was selected within 37 cities chosen to receive the gold certificate. There were 255 cities which participated in the competition to obtain the gold

certificate.