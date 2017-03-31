Domestic tourism ‘to surge by 40% between 2015 and 2020’

JEDDAH: Government-led investment is driving a surge in domestic tourism across Saudi Arabia with an analyst predicting a 40 percent spike in the number of domestic trips made between 2015 and 2020.

Following the announcement of Saudi Vision 2030 — the country’s attempt to boost non-oil revenues — initiatives have been launched to encourage Saudis to explore the Kingdom.

One forecaster predicts Saudi Arabia will see a 40 percent jump in domestic vacations by 2020.

“The Saudi Commission for Tourism and National Heritage (SCTH) is investing generously in boosting domestic tourism, launching a number of new initiatives,” said Nikola Kosutic, research manager at Euromonitor International.

Euromonitor International identifies Makkah as the “main attraction” of the Kingdom due to religious tourism, alongside Madinah. Riyadh and the Eastern Province are popular with business travelers.

Adil A. Munief Mohammed, chairman of the Hospitality Committee at Jeddah Chamber of Commerce (JCCI), told Arab News that to boost domestic tourism the General Entertainment Authority is focusing more on entertainment activities Kingdomwide.

“The JCCI is one of the top entities that always participates actively in organizing entertainment activities even before establishing the new body, and now with the cooperation of the General Authority for Entertainment is focusing on arranging more entertainment activities for the residents and visitors of Jeddah,” he said.

The domestic tourism and the hospitality and tourism committee at JCCI are working to enhance tourism and entertainment in Jeddah and the Kingdom.

“We are planning a forum in May, where experts from public to private sectors... will participate and discuss the mission and vision of the hospitality committees, tourism in Jeddah and how to increase and promote domestic tourism, obstacles of the sectors and opportunities in the Kingdom,” he said.

He also said that tourism and hospitality are promising areas for job opportunities and investment. The government is awarding loans to Saudi youths who want to invest in tourism.