Saudi Arabia

Heritage festival opens with new identity ‘Historical life’

FOUZIA KHAN |
Jeddah Gov. Prince Misha’al bin Majed and Amar Al-Madni, acting CEO of General Entertainment Authority reviewed the arrangements of the Jeddah Heritage festival on Wednesday. (AN photo)
Jeddah Gov. Prince Misha’al bin Majed inaugurates the Jeddah Heritage festival on Wednesday. (AN photo by Fouzia Khan)
JEDDAH: Jeddah Gov. Prince Misha’al bin Majed kicked off the 10-day Jeddah Heritage festival Wednesday at Balad with the start of school spring break.
Prince Misha’al said Jeddah is an important historical place, which has strong relationship with Saudi culture and architecture. He said Balad is developing not only as a venue to shop, but also a place for entertainment and showcase of Saudi culture and traditions.
Matthias J. Mitman, US consul general, said: “I learn more every time I come to Balad downtown.”
Amar Al-Madni, acting CEO of General Authority for Entertainment, told Arab News the significance of Wednesday’s event is its opportunity to shed the light on the history, colors and architecture old Jeddah.
“We are very proud to be working with the governor of Jeddah, Municipality, JCCI and make this living reality for the people, but it will not stop here we are looking forward to working with all the festivals and street activities around the Kingdom,” he said.
The Entertainment Authority has ambitious plans for future.
Around 65 different activities for the historical festival are planned to entertain visitors, including a historical panorama screenplay where the 2,600-year history of the city to the period of King Abdul Aziz Al-Saud will be screened.
The festival will also feature games for all age groups, traditional food, simulation of archaeological sites with 5D virtual glasses, Hejazi folklore, theater, dances, children’s programs and contests, museums, traditional coffee shops and food stalls and much more with a glimpse of history.
The festival runs every day after Asr prayer till late night.

