Death of 2 Saudi students in US blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning

NADA HAMEED |

JEDDAH: Two Saudi university students found dead in a Rockford, Illinois, garage died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz told Arab News.
Amjad Balkhair, 24, and Mohammed Mufti, 21, both of Saudi Arabia and students at the University of Rockford were pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. on March 19. They were discovered in a residential garage with a vehicle inside at 1035 McKnight Circle in the city of Rockford.
Hintz said the deaths appeared accidental and there were no suspicious circumstances. “There was no foul play,” he said.
“The preliminary findings from the autopsy are pending toxicology, but are consistent with carbon monoxide poisoning,” Hintz said.
Results from toxicology tests were due by April 1, he said.
The two men were studying at the University of Rockford. Balkhair was a computer science major and Mufti studied biology.
Rockford Fire Department firefighters reported there were high levels of carbon monoxide in the garage after they arrived on the scene. “Both males were found in the garage along with their car,” fire officials said.
The deaths remain under investigation by the Rockford Police Department until the final toxicology results are released.

