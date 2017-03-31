Prince Khaled: Makkah transport projects must keep pace with pilgrim numbers

JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that local transport projects should keep pace with the increasing number of pilgrims.

Prince Khaled recently chaired a meeting of the Makkah Region Development Authority, which was held with Rumaih Al-Rumaih, president of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) and Saudi Railways Organization (SRO).

Prince Khaled pointed out that Makkah transport projects should achieve their targets to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque.

He was briefed on the studies for a transport project in Makkah that will include 500 buses funded by the state, and span 12 lines.

Additionally, the Makkah metro project will be implemented in cooperation with the private sector. The first phase includes the green line, with a total length of 11 km and seven stations, and the red line with a total length of 31 km and 14 stations.

