  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 6 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Prince Khaled: Makkah transport projects must keep pace with pilgrim numbers

Saudi Arabia

Prince Khaled: Makkah transport projects must keep pace with pilgrim numbers

MOHAMMED AL-SULAMI |
Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal chairs a meeting of the Makkah Region Development Authority. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that local transport projects should keep pace with the increasing number of pilgrims.
Prince Khaled recently chaired a meeting of the Makkah Region Development Authority, which was held with Rumaih Al-Rumaih, president of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) and Saudi Railways Organization (SRO).
Prince Khaled pointed out that Makkah transport projects should achieve their targets to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque.
He was briefed on the studies for a transport project in Makkah that will include 500 buses funded by the state, and span 12 lines.
Additionally, the Makkah metro project will be implemented in cooperation with the private sector. The first phase includes the green line, with a total length of 11 km and seven stations, and the red line with a total length of 31 km and 14 stations.
JEDDAH: Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal said that local transport projects should keep pace with the increasing number of pilgrims.
Prince Khaled recently chaired a meeting of the Makkah Region Development Authority, which was held with Rumaih Al-Rumaih, president of the Public Transport Authority (PTA) and Saudi Railways Organization (SRO).
Prince Khaled pointed out that Makkah transport projects should achieve their targets to facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from the Grand Mosque.
He was briefed on the studies for a transport project in Makkah that will include 500 buses funded by the state, and span 12 lines.
Additionally, the Makkah metro project will be implemented in cooperation with the private sector. The first phase includes the green line, with a total length of 11 km and seven stations, and the red line with a total length of 31 km and 14 stations.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Hundreds queue up at Indian Embassy to benefit from amnesty

RIYADH: Hundreds of illegal Indian expats queued up at the Indian Embassy Wednesday and Thursday...

GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in their...

Hundreds queue up at Indian Embassy to benefit from amnesty
GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity
Houthis threatening strategic strait, warns US general
Prince Khaled: Makkah transport projects must keep pace with pilgrim numbers
Heritage festival opens with new identity ‘Historical life’
Recruitment firms ‘have role to play in Saudi labor amnesty’
Latest News
Indonesia arrests Muslim leader for treason ahead of rally
Justin Bieber faces fine over Brazil wall-tagging
2 views
Trump to name and shame trade ‘cheats’ in protectionist warning shot
6 views
FBI chief’s secret Twitter account outed?
13 views
Cow crackdown puts India’s meat industry on edge
80 views
Federer makes semis, Wozniacki reaches Miami Open final
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR