  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 9 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia
  • GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity

Saudi Arabia

GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity

RASHID HASSAN |
Foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) hold their 142nd session in Riyadh on Thursday. (SPA)

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in their ministerial council meeting on Thursday discussed key issues including the unity vision to further enhance coordination to bolster joint Gulf-wide action.
The 142nd session was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Bahraini foreign minister.
Al-Khalifa in his opening address underlined that the ministerial meeting aims at further enhancing ways to coordinate joint action, exchange views on important regional and international issues and ways to restore security and stability in the region.
Ahmed Al-Kaabi, a spokesman at the GCC General Secretariat, said the meeting was aimed at following implementation of the 37th GCC summit held in Bahrain in December and also seeks to further enhance ties between the Gulf countries and other countries worldwide.
He said the Bahraini minister in his address stressed the on strength and steadiness of the Gulf countries’ stand to face challenges regardless of their source and on continuous efforts in building their own abilities to boost safety at home.
The Gulf ministers attending the session leant their support for collective efforts that will ensure peace, security and stability in the region.
The foreign ministers also discussed reports submitted by the ministerial committees and the GCC secretariat. They also looked into reports about the Council’s strategic dialogues with influential international organizations, allies as well as the latest regional and international developments bolstering efforts in combating terrorism.
The foreign ministers, ahead of the session, participated in the launching ceremony of the Conference Center at the General Secretariat, which is named after the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal.
The ceremony was also attended by Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Prince Fahd Al-Faisal and GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani.
After unveiling the memorial plaque of the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal’s photograph during the ceremony, Al-Zayani delivered a speech in which he welcomed the participants in the ceremony and highlighted the efforts exerted by the late Prince in enhancing the GCC joint action since its establishment in May 1981.
He added that Prince Saud was knight of the diplomacy and attracted admiration of the leaders of the world, and expressed sincere thanks to the GCC foreign ministers for their noble initiative.
The ministers also spoke on the occasion highlighting the late prince’s achievements during his tenure of four decades as foreign minister.
The late Prince, whose name is listed in the record book as the world’s longest serving foreign minister, has left an outstanding example and legacy to diplomacy.
Spending four decades serving the Kingdom and the world with the utmost devotion and sincerity Prince Saud Al-Faisal was the key architect of Saudi and Gulf diplomacy.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal expressed his appreciation for the GCC foreign ministers on this initiative, recalling the noble qualities of humanity, attitudes and courage of Prince Saud Al-Faisal.
A documentary film entitled “The Knight of Diplomacy” was also shown on the occasion that highlighted various aspects, reviewed the journey of Prince Saud, and the most important achievements of his career.

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in their ministerial council meeting on Thursday discussed key issues including the unity vision to further enhance coordination to bolster joint Gulf-wide action.
The 142nd session was held under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa, Bahraini foreign minister.
Al-Khalifa in his opening address underlined that the ministerial meeting aims at further enhancing ways to coordinate joint action, exchange views on important regional and international issues and ways to restore security and stability in the region.
Ahmed Al-Kaabi, a spokesman at the GCC General Secretariat, said the meeting was aimed at following implementation of the 37th GCC summit held in Bahrain in December and also seeks to further enhance ties between the Gulf countries and other countries worldwide.
He said the Bahraini minister in his address stressed the on strength and steadiness of the Gulf countries’ stand to face challenges regardless of their source and on continuous efforts in building their own abilities to boost safety at home.
The Gulf ministers attending the session leant their support for collective efforts that will ensure peace, security and stability in the region.
The foreign ministers also discussed reports submitted by the ministerial committees and the GCC secretariat. They also looked into reports about the Council’s strategic dialogues with influential international organizations, allies as well as the latest regional and international developments bolstering efforts in combating terrorism.
The foreign ministers, ahead of the session, participated in the launching ceremony of the Conference Center at the General Secretariat, which is named after the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal.
The ceremony was also attended by Prince Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the Board of Directors of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Prince Fahd Al-Faisal and GCC Secretary General Abdullatif Al-Zayani.
After unveiling the memorial plaque of the late Prince Saud Al-Faisal’s photograph during the ceremony, Al-Zayani delivered a speech in which he welcomed the participants in the ceremony and highlighted the efforts exerted by the late Prince in enhancing the GCC joint action since its establishment in May 1981.
He added that Prince Saud was knight of the diplomacy and attracted admiration of the leaders of the world, and expressed sincere thanks to the GCC foreign ministers for their noble initiative.
The ministers also spoke on the occasion highlighting the late prince’s achievements during his tenure of four decades as foreign minister.
The late Prince, whose name is listed in the record book as the world’s longest serving foreign minister, has left an outstanding example and legacy to diplomacy.
Spending four decades serving the Kingdom and the world with the utmost devotion and sincerity Prince Saud Al-Faisal was the key architect of Saudi and Gulf diplomacy.
Prince Turki Al-Faisal expressed his appreciation for the GCC foreign ministers on this initiative, recalling the noble qualities of humanity, attitudes and courage of Prince Saud Al-Faisal.
A documentary film entitled “The Knight of Diplomacy” was also shown on the occasion that highlighted various aspects, reviewed the journey of Prince Saud, and the most important achievements of his career.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Hundreds queue up at Indian Embassy to benefit from amnesty

RIYADH: Hundreds of illegal Indian expats queued up at the Indian Embassy Wednesday and Thursday...

GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity

RIYADH: Foreign ministers from the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in their...

Hundreds queue up at Indian Embassy to benefit from amnesty
GCC foreign ministers discuss ways to enhance coordination, bolster Gulf unity
Houthis threatening strategic strait, warns US general
Prince Khaled: Makkah transport projects must keep pace with pilgrim numbers
Heritage festival opens with new identity ‘Historical life’
Recruitment firms ‘have role to play in Saudi labor amnesty’
Latest News
Indonesia arrests Muslim leader for treason ahead of rally
1 views
Justin Bieber faces fine over Brazil wall-tagging
2 views
Trump to name and shame trade ‘cheats’ in protectionist warning shot
6 views
FBI chief’s secret Twitter account outed?
13 views
Cow crackdown puts India’s meat industry on edge
80 views
Federer makes semis, Wozniacki reaches Miami Open final
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR