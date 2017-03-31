  • Search form

  • Twitter users laugh as Arab leaders snapped ‘sleeping’ at summit

Twitter users laugh as Arab leaders snapped ‘sleeping’ at summit

Arab News |
’When your dad walks into your room and finds you sleeping at the wrong time... so you act like you’re studying,’ one user captioned a photo of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

DUBAI: As Arab leaders from across the region gathered to attend the 28th Arab Summit in Jordan Wednesday, something else besides the pressing political issues up for discussion caught the attention of hawk-eyed social media users.
Photos emerged of Arab leaders who seemed to be asleep during the conference and hilarity ensued.
Snaps of Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made the rounds on social media as all leaders look as though they are taking a quick nap.
“A few years ago, we were talking about the Arab Awakening, which is traditionally followed by the Arab Siesta,” one Twitter user joked.

““When your dad walks into your room and finds you sleeping at the wrong time... so you act like you’re studying,” one user captioned a photo of President Abbas.
“Good to see the Arab League working hard to solve today’s crises,” another posted.
Meanwhile, one Twitter user posted: “More glamor shots from the #ArabSummit .. You can’t make this stuff up.”
Another user deemed it “the ultimate snooze fest.”

