Twitter users laugh as Arab leaders snapped ‘sleeping’ at summit

DUBAI: As Arab leaders from across the region gathered to attend the 28th Arab Summit in Jordan Wednesday, something else besides the pressing political issues up for discussion caught the attention of hawk-eyed social media users.

Photos emerged of Arab leaders who seemed to be asleep during the conference and hilarity ensued.

Snaps of Yemen’s President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh, Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas made the rounds on social media as all leaders look as though they are taking a quick nap.

“A few years ago, we were talking about the Arab Awakening, which is traditionally followed by the Arab Siesta,” one Twitter user joked.



A few years ago we were talking about the Arab Awakening, which is traditionally followed by the Arab Siesta. pic.twitter.com/09cf4m4R4m — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) March 30, 2017

Good to see the Arab League working hard to solve today's crises pic.twitter.com/gDaVcOgFmH — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) March 29, 2017

More glamour shots from the #ArabSummit .. You can't make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/EVBCcygmND — Asma (@LibyanBentBladi) March 29, 2017

