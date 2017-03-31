  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 41 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • North Korea accuses US of using its nukes as excuse

World

North Korea accuses US of using its nukes as excuse

Associated Press |
North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of using the North’s nuclear program as an excuse to mask its own opposition to banning nuclear weapons. (File photo: AP)

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of using the North’s nuclear program as an excuse to mask its own opposition to banning nuclear weapons.
Ri Song Chol, a counsellor at North Korea’s UN mission, told The Associated Press that the United States drove his country to make and possess nuclear weapons to defend itself against any American aggression.
He said the United States was the first country to use nuclear weapons — against Japan during World War II — and it continues to use them “to threaten and blackmail other countries” including North Korea.
Ri said he was responding to US Ambassador Nikki Haley who said Monday that the United States wouldn’t participate in UN talks aimed at banning nuclear weapons because “bad actors” wouldn’t sign or comply with a potential treaty.
“North Korea would be the one cheering, and all of us and the people we represent would be the ones at risk,” Haley said.
Haley was speaking before the start of UN talks aimed at eventually producing a treaty banning nuclear weapons.
The five nuclear powers — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France — refused to attend the meeting saying a ban won’t work and the world should instead stick with a more gradual approach.
Ri said his country, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK, supports the global effort to eliminate nuclear weapons, but won’t give up its weapons “until the denuclearization of the world is implemented.”
He said the DPRK is also not taking part in the talks because of joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea using special forces and “all kinds of nuclear strategic assets” which he said are aimed at secretly invading the North to eliminate its leadership.
It is therefore an “immediate and vital requirement” for the DPRK to further strengthen its military and nuclear capabilities so it can carry out “a pre-emptive strike ... to protect the country from US aggression,” Ri said.
He said “it is clearly an unreasonable argument that the US cannot eliminate nuclear weapons because the DPRK will not abandon its nuclear weapons.”
“The deceptive talk of the US representative is to hide US identity as a principal offender blocking the global effort for denuclearization of the world,” Ri said.

Related Articles

UNITED NATIONS: North Korea accused the United States on Thursday of using the North’s nuclear program as an excuse to mask its own opposition to banning nuclear weapons.
Ri Song Chol, a counsellor at North Korea’s UN mission, told The Associated Press that the United States drove his country to make and possess nuclear weapons to defend itself against any American aggression.
He said the United States was the first country to use nuclear weapons — against Japan during World War II — and it continues to use them “to threaten and blackmail other countries” including North Korea.
Ri said he was responding to US Ambassador Nikki Haley who said Monday that the United States wouldn’t participate in UN talks aimed at banning nuclear weapons because “bad actors” wouldn’t sign or comply with a potential treaty.
“North Korea would be the one cheering, and all of us and the people we represent would be the ones at risk,” Haley said.
Haley was speaking before the start of UN talks aimed at eventually producing a treaty banning nuclear weapons.
The five nuclear powers — the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France — refused to attend the meeting saying a ban won’t work and the world should instead stick with a more gradual approach.
Ri said his country, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea or DPRK, supports the global effort to eliminate nuclear weapons, but won’t give up its weapons “until the denuclearization of the world is implemented.”
He said the DPRK is also not taking part in the talks because of joint military exercises by the United States and South Korea using special forces and “all kinds of nuclear strategic assets” which he said are aimed at secretly invading the North to eliminate its leadership.
It is therefore an “immediate and vital requirement” for the DPRK to further strengthen its military and nuclear capabilities so it can carry out “a pre-emptive strike ... to protect the country from US aggression,” Ri said.
He said “it is clearly an unreasonable argument that the US cannot eliminate nuclear weapons because the DPRK will not abandon its nuclear weapons.”
“The deceptive talk of the US representative is to hide US identity as a principal offender blocking the global effort for denuclearization of the world,” Ri said.

Tags: North Korea United States

Comments

MORE FROM World

First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online

DUBAI: Photographs have been posted online of one of the victims of the recent terror attack in...

Wife of Taiwan activist pledges to ‘rescue’ him from China

TAIPEI: The wife of a Taiwanese rights activist detained in China said Friday she would go to...

First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online
Wife of Taiwan activist pledges to ‘rescue’ him from China
Tillerson denounces ‘Russian aggression in Ukraine’
US presses NATO allies on counter-terror, defense budgets
Deadly bombing hits Shiite place of worship in NW Pakistan
Indonesia arrests Muslim leader for treason ahead of rally
Latest News
First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online
2 views
Uber’s weirdest lost items include bulletproof vests, wedding dresses and a dog sweater
14 views
Frozen treats and sprinklers keep Bangkok zoo animals cool
1 views
Wife of Taiwan activist pledges to ‘rescue’ him from China
3 views
Kuwaiti woman held for filming maid attempting suicide
176 views
Tillerson denounces ‘Russian aggression in Ukraine’
19 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR