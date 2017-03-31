Deadly bombing hits Shiite place of worship in NW Pakistan

  • Search form

A Pakistani official says a powerful bomb has exploded near a minority Shiite Muslim place of worship. (File photo: AFP)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan:The death toll from a blast Friday in Pakistan's northwest has risen to 22, a doctor at the local hospital told AFP, with dozens more wounded after a car bomb detonated inside a busy market.
No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing Friday morning, which also damaged several shops located near the Shiite mosque. Hussain said Shiites were apparently the target of the attack.
In a statement, the Pakistan army confirmed the bombing, saying it is dispatching a helicopter to evacuate wounded persons to hospitals in other cities for medical treatment.
Sate-run media says Pakistan President Mamnoon Hussain has signed a bill removing the last hurdle for the revival of military courts to try terrorism suspects.
The development comes days after Pakistan’s Senate and National Assembly separately passed a constitutional amendment to extend the practice, which has been in place for two years.
A previous 2015 amendment established the military courts for a two-year mandate that expired in January.
The move to send terror suspects to military courts came after the December 2014 Taliban attack on an army run school in the northwestern city of Peshawar that killed 154 people — mostly schoolchildren.
Pakistan at the time also lifted its moratorium on the death penalty.

