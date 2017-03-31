Uber’s weirdest lost items include bulletproof vests, wedding dresses and a dog sweater

DUBAI: We’ve all been there – you exit the Uber and pat down your pockets only to realize your precious belongings have been left behind on the seat.

On Wednesday, Uber released a list of the most commonly forgotten items in its cars in the US, as well as some of the strangest items, and it makes for entertaining reading.

The Uber Lost & Found Index lists the most commonly forgotten items in the US — which include phones, keys, wallets, IDs, chargers, and purses – but also reveals the weirdest items that have been left behind, including wedding outfits.

On its official website, Uber wrote: “We found that phones and rings are the two most commonly forgotten items, with chargers and sunglasses rounding out the top 10. Riders have also left everything from bulletproof vests and potted plants, to pool sticks and kites. Our riders never cease to surprise us!”

Ten of the most unique items forgotten in the back of an Uber include:

Valuable Nordic walking poles

A lobster

Engagement rings

Hot Cheetos

Wedding outfits

A bulletproof vest

A back massage device

An elf cut-out

A dog sweater

Nintendo

"Coming in at the top of the most forgetful cities in the North America is Los Angeles, California. And which day of the week do Uber riders tend to be most forgetful? We see the most reports on Sundays, presumably from items lost the night before," Uber wrote.