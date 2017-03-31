First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online

DUBAI: Photographs have been posted online of one of the victims of the recent terror attack in London, showing her smiling and on the mend.

Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt died in the attack, was photographed in hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.

The photographs were posted to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for the family.

Kurt Cochran, 54, and his wife, Melissa, 46, were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and had been due to return to the United States the next day.

According to The Telegraph, her brother Clint Payne said: “Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.

“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.

“The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place.”