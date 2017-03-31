  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 45 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online

World

First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online

Arab News |
Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt died in the attack, was photographed in hospital. (Photo courtesy: GoFundMe)

DUBAI: Photographs have been posted online of one of the victims of the recent terror attack in London, showing her smiling and on the mend.
Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt died in the attack, was photographed in hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.
The photographs were posted to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for the family.
Kurt Cochran, 54, and his wife, Melissa, 46, were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and had been due to return to the United States the next day.
According to The Telegraph, her brother Clint Payne said: “Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.
“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.
“The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place.”

Related Articles

DUBAI: Photographs have been posted online of one of the victims of the recent terror attack in London, showing her smiling and on the mend.
Melissa Cochran, whose husband Kurt died in the attack, was photographed in hospital where she is undergoing treatment for her injuries.
The photographs were posted to a GoFundMe page aiming to raise money for the family.
Kurt Cochran, 54, and his wife, Melissa, 46, were in Europe to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary and had been due to return to the United States the next day.
According to The Telegraph, her brother Clint Payne said: “Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.
“So many people have been so kind, and we are deeply touched by their goodness and generosity.
“The most difficult part of all of this is that Kurt is no longer with us, and we miss him terribly. He was an amazing individual who loved everyone and tried to make the world a better place.”

Tags: London London attack terrorism UK GoFundMe

Comments

MORE FROM World

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn offers testimony for immunity: report

WASHINGTON: Michael Flynn has “a story to tell,” his lawyer said Thursday, amid reports that the...

First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online

DUBAI: Photographs have been posted online of one of the victims of the recent terror attack in...

Ex-Trump adviser Flynn offers testimony for immunity: report
First picture of London terror attack survivor emerges online
Wife of Taiwan activist pledges to ‘rescue’ him from China
Tillerson denounces ‘Russian aggression in Ukraine’
US presses NATO allies on counter-terror, defense budgets
Deadly bombing hits Shiite place of worship in NW Pakistan
Latest News
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn offers testimony for immunity: report
3 views
Pakistan’s Khalid Latif to contest fixing charges
3 views
ARM, Pak Shaheen score easy wins in Saudi Cup openers
5 views
Banswada Ball Burners, PDK and MB Stars off to good start
3 views
Mehran, Pakhtoon, Shaheen, NourNet in AMAQ finals
4 views
US Defense Secretary Mattis says Iran continues to sponsor terrorism
18 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR