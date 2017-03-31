Mehran, Pakhtoon, Shaheen, NourNet in AMAQ finals

JEDDADH: Mehran will clash with Pakhtoon Khawa in the Super League final of the AMAQ Twenty20 Cricket Tournament, organized by the Riyadh Cricket League at the RCL Complex.

In the semifinals Mehran crushed Evergreen Sixers by 50 runs while in the other encounter Pakhtoon Khawa got the better of Shouraim by seven wickets.

The Super League matches were reduced to 18 overs due to bad weather.

In the Premier Blue division, Shaheen Strikers eased past Finfa Warriors by nine wickets to book their place in the final against NourNet, which got the better of Patriots by 25 runs.

In the Premier Green, South Indian Stunnerz will cross swords with Success XI for the title.

In the semis, Stunnerz scored a hard-earned three-wicket win over Riyadh Titans and Success XI struggled to beat Riyadh Pacers by 15 runs. Asghar Khan once again dazzled with the bat and scored a match winning 101 for NourNet in their win against Patriots.

Others who impressed with the bat include Naveed Khan (81 not out), Mudasir (86), Rizwan (76), Rashid Mirza (72) and Abbas (60).



Brief scores (Super League):



Mehran 211 in 18 overs: (Rashid Mirza 72, Rahan 51; Khawar 2 wkts) beat Evergreen Sixers 146: (Adil 55; Amjad, Asad & Basharat 2 wkts each) by 50 runs.

Man of the Match: Rashid Mirza.

Shouraim 158 in 18 overs: (Shakeel 48) lost Pakhtoon Khawa 159 in 16 overs: (Naveed khan 81 not out; Nabeel 2 wkts) by 7 wkts.

Man of the Match: Ibrahim Khan.



Premier Blues



Finfa Warriors 122 in 16 overs: (Tahir 54; Yasir 4, Waheed 3 wkts) lost to Shaheen Strikers 123 in 10 overs: (Rizwan 76; Ehsan 1 wkt) by 9 wkts

Man of the Match: Rizwan Mirza

NourNet 192: (Asghar Khan 101; Abdullah 2 wkts) beat Patriots 168: (Abbas 60, Abdullah 23; Mazher & Basheer 3 wkts each) by 25 runs.

Man of the Match: Asghar Khan.



Premier Green



Riyadh Titans 128 for 7 in 18 overs: (Raffay 58; Younus 3 Shoeb 2 wkts) lost to South Indian Stunnerz 128 in 17 overs: (Younus 29 n.o., Azeem 22; Majid 3 wkts) by 3 wkts.

Man of the Match: Younus

Success XI 197 for 7: (Istiyaq 61,Ehsan 45; Viabah 2 wkts) beat Riyadh Pacers 182: (Mudasir 86; Nafees, Istiyaq & Ali 2 wkts each).

Man of the Match: Ishtiyaq.

