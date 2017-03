Banswada Ball Burners, PDK and MB Stars off to good start

JEDDAH: Banswada Ball Burners scored a hard-fought nine-run win over ICAD in the second week of the Ace Travel Saudi Cup Cricket Tournament, organized by the Jeddah Cricket Association.

Owais top-scored with 67 runs followed by Salman (56). For ICAD, Mohsin’s unbeaten 103 went in vain as wickets fell at regular intervals at the other end.

In the other matches, Akbar bowled Pepsi Deccan Knights to a convincing 100-run over Malik XI. Akbar ran through the rival batting lineup and claimed five for 22. Afroz struck a quick-fire 51 for PDK.

MB Stars’ Zia (67) and Jawed (59 runs & 3-48) combined well to steer their team to an 87-run win over Saudi German Hospital.

Elsewhere, new entrant Multan Tigers raced to a six-wicket win over Jeddah Royal Challengers. Sayeed was the match winner for his team as he claimed two for 30 and then went on to score 59 runs.

Earlier in the first round matches played last week, Banswada Ball Burners beat Peeran XI by 10 wickets. Openers Qaiser (48) and Salman (76) scored the required runs after their bowlers had earlier restricted their opponents to 137 for five.

In the other matches, Shahzad scored an unbeaten 80 to lead Hyderabad Sharks to a nine-wicket win over ICAD.

Jeddah Royal Challengers beat Saudi German Hospital by 36 runs. Naveed bagged four for four.

Twelve teams are taking part in this tourney played on a round-robin league format. The top four qualifies for the knockout stage.



Brief scores:



Peeran XI 137 for 5: (Noman 25, Abdul Razzaq 38; Raheel 3-21) lost to Banswada Ball Burners 138: (Qaiser 48 n.o. Salman Malik 76 n.o) by 10 wkts

ICAD 136: (Munawwar 38; Sharoz 4-24, Shahzad 2-3) lost to Hyderabad Sharks 137: (Shahzad 80, Arif 35) by 9 wkts.

Jeddah Royal Challengers 190 for 8: (Aziz 25, Rizwan 27; Bilal 2-32, Taqi 2-29) beat Saudi German Hospital 154: (Shaan 61, Taqi 21; Imran 2-26, Ihsan 3-34 Naveed 4-4) by 36 runs

Banswada Ball Burners 216 for 6: (Qaiser 33, Salman 56, Owais 67, Waqas 25; Shakoor 3-23, Ehsan 2-22) beat ICAD 207 for 5: (Waqar 30, Mohsin 103 n.o, Shakeel 25) by 9 runs



Malik XI 100: (Sagheer 28; Akbar 5-22, Ishaq 2-19) lost to Pepsi Deccan Knights 101 for 2: (Afroz 51, Najeeb 26; Nasser 2-18) by 8 wkts.



MB Stars 271 for 7: (Zia 67, Jawad 59, Ameeq 49; Rashid 2-56, Taqi 2-46, Huzaifa 2-16) beat Saudi German Hospital 184: (Shaan 55, Bilal 33, Huzaifa 24; Jawad 3-48, Shahid 2-19) by 87 runs

Jeddah Royal Challengers 154 for 6: (Rizwan 26, Ehsan 47; Sayeed 2-30) lost to Multan Tigers 158 for 4 in 17.5 overs: (Sayeed 59, Waqas 41, Rashid 31; Shahzad 2-35) by 6 wkts.

