ARM, Pak Shaheen score easy wins in Saudi Cup openers

JEDDAH: Awan Cricket Club, Naseem Al-Zahran, Pak Makkah, Pak Shaheen and ARM United triumphed in the opening week matches of the 8th Jotun Paints Saudi Cup organized by Jeddah Cricket Association.

Debutant Awan crushed Eirad Travel by 119 runs. Thanks to Ali’s match winning knock of 84 runs.

Naseem Al-Zahra eased past Al-Zafer by six wickets courtesy of fine all-round performance by Usman Niaz (96 runs, 3-37).

Saqlain dazzled with the bat and later with the ball (47 runs & 2-14), which helped Pak Makkah get the better of Makkah Kings by 32 runs.

Pak Shaheen cruised past Pak Eagles by 48 runs. Faisal scored a superb 75 runs, which was supported by Ateeq’s 53. Faisal later picked up 2-14.

ARM United’s Nazeer Ahmed (133) scored the only century of the day before retiring in his team’s 139-run win over Riyadh Foods.

The 22 teams in this event are divided into two groups and will be played on a round-robin basis. The top-eight will qualify for the knockout stage.



Brief scores:



Awan 232: (Ali 84, Ejaz 52, Amjad 30; Tariq 3-30, Abdullah 2-27) beat Eirad Travels 113: (Mohsin 38, Tariq 41; Inshallah 3-31) by 119 runs.

Al-Zafer 206: (Nahid 27, Israr 42, Aqeel 53, Tariq 20; Faisal 3-49, Usman 3-37) lost to Naseem Al- Zahra 208 for 4: (Javed 23, Khalid 57, Usman Niaz 96 n.o; Naheed 2-36) by 6 wkts.

Pak Makkah 176 for 8: (Anwar 42, Saqlain 47; Umair 2-44, Naeem 2-30, Abdul Raheem 2-24) beat Makkah Kings 144: (Salman 31, Naeem 21; Waleed 2-35, Hassan 2-24, Saqlain 2-14) by 32 runs.

ARM 274 for 3: (Nazeer 133, Majid 24 n.o, M. Qureshi 54, Shan 24 n.o) beat Riyadh Foods 135: (Nabil 40, Ali 21; Shani 3-16) by 139 runs.

Pak Shaheen 232 for 6: (Faisal 75, Furqan 38, Ateeq 53; Malik Aijaz 2-48) beat Makkah Eagles 184: (Saad 32, Malik Aijaz 37, Abdullah 27; Zia 2-15, Junaid 2-18, Ateeq 2-14) by 48 runs.

