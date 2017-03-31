  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 26 min 15 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Toshiba soars on reports of memory chip unit bid

AFP |
The logo of Toshiba is seen as shareholders arrive at Toshiba's extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan March 30, 2017. (Reuters)
TOKYO: Toshiba stocks surged Friday as Japanese media said around 10 companies and funds, including Apple, are bidding for its memory chip business, a day after shareholders approved the spin-off plan.
The Tokyo-listed firm surged almost 10 percent before ending the day at 241.4 yen, up 5.78 percent.
Japan’s top Nikkei business daily said the first round of bidding had been completed.
US private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners and American chipmaker Broadcom have apparently tendered bids of roughly 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion), it said.
Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s top-selling daily, said about 10 companies, including Apple, made bids for the chip business, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
Toshiba will start negotiating with individual candidates next month, the Nikkei said.
It added that any foreign buyer would need to pass a Japanese government review, given concerns about security around systems already using Toshiba’s memory chips.
A company spokesman declined to comment.
The stories came a day after angry investors lambasted Toshiba executives at a shareholder meeting over its warning that annual losses could balloon to more than $9 billion.
The red ink is largely tied to huge cost overruns and construction delays at its US nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week.
Still, investors agreed to the sale of the chip business, the jewel in the Japanese giant’s crown. The sale is seen as key to the cash-strapped firm’s turnaround, although there are questions about its future without the business.
Toshiba is the world’s No. 2 supplier of memory chips for smartphones and computers, behind South Korea’s Samsung, and the business accounted for about a quarter of its 5.67 trillion yen in revenue last fiscal year.
“Short-term investors trying to take advantage of price volatility are looking at Toshiba,” said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute (TTRI).
“The semiconductor business has been a driver of its earnings. Without that, can it really revive itself?”
TOKYO: Toshiba stocks surged Friday as Japanese media said around 10 companies and funds, including Apple, are bidding for its memory chip business, a day after shareholders approved the spin-off plan.
The Tokyo-listed firm surged almost 10 percent before ending the day at 241.4 yen, up 5.78 percent.
Japan’s top Nikkei business daily said the first round of bidding had been completed.
US private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners and American chipmaker Broadcom have apparently tendered bids of roughly 2 trillion yen ($17.9 billion), it said.
Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s top-selling daily, said about 10 companies, including Apple, made bids for the chip business, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.
Toshiba will start negotiating with individual candidates next month, the Nikkei said.
It added that any foreign buyer would need to pass a Japanese government review, given concerns about security around systems already using Toshiba’s memory chips.
A company spokesman declined to comment.
The stories came a day after angry investors lambasted Toshiba executives at a shareholder meeting over its warning that annual losses could balloon to more than $9 billion.
The red ink is largely tied to huge cost overruns and construction delays at its US nuclear power unit Westinghouse Electric, which filed for bankruptcy protection this week.
Still, investors agreed to the sale of the chip business, the jewel in the Japanese giant’s crown. The sale is seen as key to the cash-strapped firm’s turnaround, although there are questions about its future without the business.
Toshiba is the world’s No. 2 supplier of memory chips for smartphones and computers, behind South Korea’s Samsung, and the business accounted for about a quarter of its 5.67 trillion yen in revenue last fiscal year.
“Short-term investors trying to take advantage of price volatility are looking at Toshiba,” said Makoto Sengoku, market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute (TTRI).
“The semiconductor business has been a driver of its earnings. Without that, can it really revive itself?”

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Oil price seen struggling as US output undermines OPEC cuts

LONDON: Oil analysts have grown more unsure that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

US consumer spending slows

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending barely rose in February amid delays in the payment of income tax...

ACWA Power, APICORP sign deal for minority stake in Shuqaiq IWPP
Audi R8 voted ‘Best Super Sports Car’
Mobily Business holds information security conference
Saudi Arabian Airlines to take first direct flight to Multan 
City Flower offers attractive promotions
HSBC Saudi Arabia conducts blood donation campaign
Latest News
Saudi marine security units boast highly trained frogmen
11 views
Teaching hospital opens at PNU in Riyadh
16 views
Kingdom on road to implementing customs transit system
20 views
Madinah heritage district: A story from the past
10 views
Program to help productive families launched
7 views
UK defense secretary says no future for Assad
21 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR