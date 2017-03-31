  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 33 min 58 sec ago

You are here

Business & Economy

Italy fears sting of Trump trade barriers

AFP |
This file photo taken on December 09, 2013 shows Red Vespa parked in a street of Rome. (AFP)
ROME: Italy on Friday voiced alarm over President Donald Trump’s plans to target imports responsible for the US trade deficit, amid fears products like Vespa scooters could be hit by punitive duties.
“Trump declares war on the Vespa,” said a headline in national daily Il Messaggero, reflecting the tone of most of the media coverage on an issue that dominated front pages and topped news bulletins.
The alarm followed reports that scooters and motorcycles feature on a ‘blacklist’ of 90 European products earmarked for the imposition of 100 percent duties as Trump prepares to launch an offensive against “trade cheats.”
The European products are vulnerable to potential measures because of a transatlantic dispute over Europe’s ban on beef produced with the aid of hormones that pre-dates Trump coming to power.
Along with mopeds, the symbolic Italian products that could have punitive duties slapped on them reportedly include tomatoes in every form, salami and Parma ham, and San Pellegrino mineral water, now owned by Switzerland’s Nestle.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Friday voiced concern over the shift in US trade policy toward a more protectionist stance.
Gentiloni said a meeting of Group of Seven (G-7) leaders in Sicily at the end of May had to “take a clear position on an issue about which there can be no ambiguity.
“We have to reiterate our confidence in the open economies and societies on which we have built decades of prosperity,” he said.
“We have to restate our backing for free markets and free trade, the most powerful engines of economic growth in history.”
Italy’s exports to the US in 2016 were worth €37 billion, just over 10 percent of the EU (including Britain) total of €362 billion.
However, the products reportedly targeted only make up a small part of the total: For example, the mopeds and motorbikes potentially affected accounted for €182 million of exports in 2016, compared with €4 billion for cars.
ROME: Italy on Friday voiced alarm over President Donald Trump’s plans to target imports responsible for the US trade deficit, amid fears products like Vespa scooters could be hit by punitive duties.
“Trump declares war on the Vespa,” said a headline in national daily Il Messaggero, reflecting the tone of most of the media coverage on an issue that dominated front pages and topped news bulletins.
The alarm followed reports that scooters and motorcycles feature on a ‘blacklist’ of 90 European products earmarked for the imposition of 100 percent duties as Trump prepares to launch an offensive against “trade cheats.”
The European products are vulnerable to potential measures because of a transatlantic dispute over Europe’s ban on beef produced with the aid of hormones that pre-dates Trump coming to power.
Along with mopeds, the symbolic Italian products that could have punitive duties slapped on them reportedly include tomatoes in every form, salami and Parma ham, and San Pellegrino mineral water, now owned by Switzerland’s Nestle.
Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni Friday voiced concern over the shift in US trade policy toward a more protectionist stance.
Gentiloni said a meeting of Group of Seven (G-7) leaders in Sicily at the end of May had to “take a clear position on an issue about which there can be no ambiguity.
“We have to reiterate our confidence in the open economies and societies on which we have built decades of prosperity,” he said.
“We have to restate our backing for free markets and free trade, the most powerful engines of economic growth in history.”
Italy’s exports to the US in 2016 were worth €37 billion, just over 10 percent of the EU (including Britain) total of €362 billion.
However, the products reportedly targeted only make up a small part of the total: For example, the mopeds and motorbikes potentially affected accounted for €182 million of exports in 2016, compared with €4 billion for cars.

Comments

MORE FROM Business & Economy

Oil price seen struggling as US output undermines OPEC cuts

LONDON: Oil analysts have grown more unsure that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

US consumer spending slows

WASHINGTON: US consumer spending barely rose in February amid delays in the payment of income tax...

ACWA Power, APICORP sign deal for minority stake in Shuqaiq IWPP
Audi R8 voted ‘Best Super Sports Car’
Mobily Business holds information security conference
Saudi Arabian Airlines to take first direct flight to Multan 
City Flower offers attractive promotions
HSBC Saudi Arabia conducts blood donation campaign
Latest News
Saudi marine security units boast highly trained frogmen
38 views
Teaching hospital opens at PNU in Riyadh
33 views
Saudi Arabia on road to implementing customs transit system
22 views
Madinah heritage district: A story from the past
18 views
Program to help productive families launched
17 views
UK defense secretary says no future for Assad
4 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR