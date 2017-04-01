  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

Saudi Arabia

Program to help productive families launched

FOUZIA KHAN |
Hattan Talaqi, a young entrepreneur with the corporation of famous Saudi designer Ranaya Aggad, launched a program to help productive families and individuals to establish their own business. (AN photo)
JEDDAH: Hattan Talaqi, a young entrepreneur, has launched a program titled “Taslim Iyadi” (Handmade Products Accepted) in collaboration with Saudi designer Ranaya Aggad and Chef Al-Shaheer Adnan Yamani.
The project offers free consultation to upcoming entrepreneurs and hardworking families who aspire to establish their own small businesses.
He said the aim was to allow families and entrepreneurs to become part of the growing economy and help in the country’s development as well as comply with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.
“Our aim is (also) to help and develop new ideas for homemade food; we welcome all female and male entrepreneurs,” Talaqi said.
He told Arab News that “Taslim Iyadi” is just a way of showing appreciation toward handmade creations the Hijazi way.
The entrepreneurs will only have to pay rent for the shop, but not for advice, consultation or support in marketing. The team will not take any percentage of the profit, he said.
“Many Saudi ladies make delicious food but they don’t know how to pack it for commercial use nor do they know what price to charge; so we will guide them in how to be professional and offer them free consultancy services,” he said.
“It is our mission to comply with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to bring a change as well as for women empowerment,” Talaqi said. “We want to give them that one push in life they need. Our whole team will help them in marketing their product, enhancing the taste and presentation. Everything that they need to promote their products free of cost, we have support from all the people from media to authorities.”
There is need to bring change and this team is trying to do that. “If you have a goal and want to establish a business, we are here to help you,” he said.
JEDDAH: Hattan Talaqi, a young entrepreneur, has launched a program titled “Taslim Iyadi” (Handmade Products Accepted) in collaboration with Saudi designer Ranaya Aggad and Chef Al-Shaheer Adnan Yamani.
The project offers free consultation to upcoming entrepreneurs and hardworking families who aspire to establish their own small businesses.
He said the aim was to allow families and entrepreneurs to become part of the growing economy and help in the country’s development as well as comply with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.
“Our aim is (also) to help and develop new ideas for homemade food; we welcome all female and male entrepreneurs,” Talaqi said.
He told Arab News that “Taslim Iyadi” is just a way of showing appreciation toward handmade creations the Hijazi way.
The entrepreneurs will only have to pay rent for the shop, but not for advice, consultation or support in marketing. The team will not take any percentage of the profit, he said.
“Many Saudi ladies make delicious food but they don’t know how to pack it for commercial use nor do they know what price to charge; so we will guide them in how to be professional and offer them free consultancy services,” he said.
“It is our mission to comply with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to bring a change as well as for women empowerment,” Talaqi said. “We want to give them that one push in life they need. Our whole team will help them in marketing their product, enhancing the taste and presentation. Everything that they need to promote their products free of cost, we have support from all the people from media to authorities.”
There is need to bring change and this team is trying to do that. “If you have a goal and want to establish a business, we are here to help you,” he said.

Comments

MORE FROM Saudi Arabia

Saudi marine security units boast highly trained frogmen

JEDDAH: Recent military developments have highlighted missions carried out by the Saudi Royal Navy...

Teaching hospital opens at PNU in Riyadh

RIYADH: Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar on Thursday opened the 300-bed King Abdullah...

Saudi marine security units boast highly trained frogmen
Teaching hospital opens at PNU in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia on road to implementing customs transit system
Madinah heritage district: A story from the past
Program to help productive families launched
Hundreds queue up at Indian Embassy to benefit from amnesty
Latest News
Saudi marine security units boast highly trained frogmen
191 views
Teaching hospital opens at PNU in Riyadh
169 views
Saudi Arabia on road to implementing customs transit system
276 views
Madinah heritage district: A story from the past
105 views
Program to help productive families launched
69 views
UK defense secretary says no future for Assad
104 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR