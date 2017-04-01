Program to help productive families launched

JEDDAH: Hattan Talaqi, a young entrepreneur, has launched a program titled “Taslim Iyadi” (Handmade Products Accepted) in collaboration with Saudi designer Ranaya Aggad and Chef Al-Shaheer Adnan Yamani.

The project offers free consultation to upcoming entrepreneurs and hardworking families who aspire to establish their own small businesses.

He said the aim was to allow families and entrepreneurs to become part of the growing economy and help in the country’s development as well as comply with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

“Our aim is (also) to help and develop new ideas for homemade food; we welcome all female and male entrepreneurs,” Talaqi said.

He told Arab News that “Taslim Iyadi” is just a way of showing appreciation toward handmade creations the Hijazi way.

The entrepreneurs will only have to pay rent for the shop, but not for advice, consultation or support in marketing. The team will not take any percentage of the profit, he said.

“Many Saudi ladies make delicious food but they don’t know how to pack it for commercial use nor do they know what price to charge; so we will guide them in how to be professional and offer them free consultancy services,” he said.

“It is our mission to comply with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to bring a change as well as for women empowerment,” Talaqi said. “We want to give them that one push in life they need. Our whole team will help them in marketing their product, enhancing the taste and presentation. Everything that they need to promote their products free of cost, we have support from all the people from media to authorities.”

There is need to bring change and this team is trying to do that. “If you have a goal and want to establish a business, we are here to help you,” he said.

JEDDAH: Hattan Talaqi, a young entrepreneur, has launched a program titled “Taslim Iyadi” (Handmade Products Accepted) in collaboration with Saudi designer Ranaya Aggad and Chef Al-Shaheer Adnan Yamani.

The project offers free consultation to upcoming entrepreneurs and hardworking families who aspire to establish their own small businesses.

He said the aim was to allow families and entrepreneurs to become part of the growing economy and help in the country’s development as well as comply with the Kingdom’s National Transformation Program and Vision 2030.

“Our aim is (also) to help and develop new ideas for homemade food; we welcome all female and male entrepreneurs,” Talaqi said.

He told Arab News that “Taslim Iyadi” is just a way of showing appreciation toward handmade creations the Hijazi way.

The entrepreneurs will only have to pay rent for the shop, but not for advice, consultation or support in marketing. The team will not take any percentage of the profit, he said.

“Many Saudi ladies make delicious food but they don’t know how to pack it for commercial use nor do they know what price to charge; so we will guide them in how to be professional and offer them free consultancy services,” he said.

“It is our mission to comply with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to bring a change as well as for women empowerment,” Talaqi said. “We want to give them that one push in life they need. Our whole team will help them in marketing their product, enhancing the taste and presentation. Everything that they need to promote their products free of cost, we have support from all the people from media to authorities.”

There is need to bring change and this team is trying to do that. “If you have a goal and want to establish a business, we are here to help you,” he said.