  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 10 min 18 sec ago

You are here

Middle-East

Evacuations of opposition fighters resume in Syria’s Homs

Associated Press |
Rebel fighters and their families evacuate the Waer district in the central Syrian city of Homs, in this handout picture provided by SANA on March 27, 2017. (Reuters)
BEIRUT: Syrian state TV says scores of opposition fighters and their families have left the central city of Homs after being evacuated from the last rebel-held neighborhood.
The TV says 350 people boarded 22 buses that later moved toward the country’s north in the third evacuation from Al-Waer district in two weeks.
Unlike the previous two evacuations in which the fighters and their families headed to the town of Jarblous on the border with Turkey, Saturday’s evacuees headed toward the rebel-held province of Idlib.
The evacuation is part of an agreement to surrender Al-Waer to the government and will last weeks.
Opposition activists have criticized the agreement, saying it aims to displace 12,000 Al-Waer residents, including 2,500 fighters. The government has rejected those allegations.
BEIRUT: Syrian state TV says scores of opposition fighters and their families have left the central city of Homs after being evacuated from the last rebel-held neighborhood.
The TV says 350 people boarded 22 buses that later moved toward the country’s north in the third evacuation from Al-Waer district in two weeks.
Unlike the previous two evacuations in which the fighters and their families headed to the town of Jarblous on the border with Turkey, Saturday’s evacuees headed toward the rebel-held province of Idlib.
The evacuation is part of an agreement to surrender Al-Waer to the government and will last weeks.
Opposition activists have criticized the agreement, saying it aims to displace 12,000 Al-Waer residents, including 2,500 fighters. The government has rejected those allegations.

Comments

MORE FROM Middle-East

Palestinian stabs three Israelis, is shot dead: police

Jerusalem: A Palestinian from the occupied West Bank stabbed and wounded three Israelis in...

Only a two-state solution can lead to lasting peace: Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Norway’s foreign minister says a two-state solution to the Israeli-...

Palestinian stabs three Israelis, is shot dead: police
Only a two-state solution can lead to lasting peace: Norway
US warns Israel on ‘unrestrained’ settlement building
Turkish FM: 50,000 return to areas Ankara controls in Syria
Iraq: Airstrikes kill dozens of militants near Syria border
Iraqi state-run TV says Daesh’s second-in-command killed in airstrike
Latest News
More aggressive US strikes in Somalia said to risk civilians
1 views
Macron throws electoral net wide, meeting Sarkozy’s man in the south
1 views
Coutinho stars as Liverpool downs Everton 3-1
1 views
Federer, Nadal seal Miami Open title clash
2 views
Kulasekara leads Sri Lanka to series draw
2 views
Japan’s Yuzuru back on top with second world gold
5 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR