Zac Efron promotes new fragrance in Dubai

DUBAI: “Baywatch” star Zac Efron was in Dubai on Friday at the Dubai Design District (d3) event to promote a new fragrance called Hugo Iced.

“Last night at d3, we hosted the one and only @zacefron at the launch of the newest fragrance by Hugo Boss #yourtimeisnow #thisisd3 @ruthebradley,” the event’s Instagram account posted with a photo of the actor.

Efron interacted with bloggers, fashionistas and media professionals at the invite-only event. “It has been so much fun for me in Dubai, you guys. Thank you. It’s been such a pleasure,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Efron met with fans at The Dubai Mall’s Paris Gallery, where he signed autographs for shoppers who bought a bottle of the fragrance.

The 29-year-old actor was announced as the new face of Hugo Boss last year.

Fans can catch him in theaters on May 26 alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Priyanka Chopra in the revamped version of the classic TV series “Baywatch.”

DUBAI: “Baywatch” star Zac Efron was in Dubai on Friday at the Dubai Design District (d3) event to promote a new fragrance called Hugo Iced.

“Last night at d3, we hosted the one and only @zacefron at the launch of the newest fragrance by Hugo Boss #yourtimeisnow #thisisd3 @ruthebradley,” the event’s Instagram account posted with a photo of the actor.

Efron interacted with bloggers, fashionistas and media professionals at the invite-only event. “It has been so much fun for me in Dubai, you guys. Thank you. It’s been such a pleasure,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Efron met with fans at The Dubai Mall’s Paris Gallery, where he signed autographs for shoppers who bought a bottle of the fragrance.

The 29-year-old actor was announced as the new face of Hugo Boss last year.

Fans can catch him in theaters on May 26 alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Priyanka Chopra in the revamped version of the classic TV series “Baywatch.”