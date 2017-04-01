Ocean of entertainment awaits you

  • Search form

Offbeat

Elissa
JEDDAH: How about a holiday with your favorite Arab stars aboard a cruise ship? Sounds too good to be true? This once-in-a-lifetime voyage will be a reality as the Arab world’s top celebrities prepare to set sail on the Royal Caribbean ship “Freedom of the Seas.” And they are inviting guests to be part of the memorable holiday experience.
Emirates’ “Stars on Board” cruise is a chance for fans to be close to some of their renowned Middle Eastern artists who will entertain co-travelers with concerts, comedy nights and musical evenings throughout the four-night cruise.
The ship departs from Barcelona, Spain, and sails throughout the Mediterranean Sea with stops in Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Marseille and back to Barcelona, from Aug. 27 to 31.
The stars who will be joining the summer cruise include Elissa, Nawal El-Zoghbi, Suzan Najm Aldeen, Kadim Al-Sahir, Fares Karam, Wael Jassar, Cheb Khaled, Nassif Zeitoun, Hussein El-Deek, Shiraz, Ziad Bourji, Bassem Feghali and Nader Atat.
