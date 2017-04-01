UN Security Council cuts 500 peacekeepers from Congo mission

THE UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council voted unanimously to cut 500 troops from the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and improve its operations to focus on protecting civilians and enabling presidential elections this year — key steps urged by the Trump administration.

The French-drafted resolution is the first adopted since the US began a review of the 16 UN peacekeeping missions as part of its plan to cut foreign aid and reform operations.

Its support by all 15 council members, after difficult negotiations, reflects widespread backing for the US goal of streamlining the UN’s far-flung operations that deploy over 107,000 troops and civilians at an annual cost of over $7.8 billion.

The DRC mission, known as MONUSCO, is the biggest and costliest with a budget of $1.2 billion and about 22,400 people, including nearly 17,000 soldiers and over 1,350 police. The resolution will cut the number of troops by 500 but would not affect the number of police.

US Ambassador at the UN Nikki Haley told the council she was “very proud” that all members had voted to cut the troop ceiling and make the mission stronger and more effective. The UN force is going “to make sure the elections are safe, to make sure that we’re keeping people safe, and that we’re actually looking at the political problems on the ground,” she said.

Later, Haley issued a statement saying: “It’s not every day that the United Nations saves millions of dollars and improves accountability, while at the same time doing its essential work of protecting civilians. With the support of the Security Council, we are changing lives and the culture of the UN for the better.”

French Ambassador at the UN Francois Delattre said the unanimous adoption sends a message to DRC of Security Council unity and support for “stability and democracy” in the country which faces “political and security challenges.”

The vast Central African nation has seen widespread anger and unrest over President Joseph Kabila’s stay in power after his mandate ended in December. Kabila is barred from running under a Dec. 31 election agreement that calls for elections by the end of 2017, but his government has delayed voting, saying preparations are not complete.

DRC also faces clashes in its mineral-rich east where scores of armed groups vying for control of gold and other resources are blamed for killing hundreds of civilians since October 2014. And violence has spread to other regions including Kasai.

THE UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council voted unanimously to cut 500 troops from the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and improve its operations to focus on protecting civilians and enabling presidential elections this year — key steps urged by the Trump administration.

The French-drafted resolution is the first adopted since the US began a review of the 16 UN peacekeeping missions as part of its plan to cut foreign aid and reform operations.

Its support by all 15 council members, after difficult negotiations, reflects widespread backing for the US goal of streamlining the UN’s far-flung operations that deploy over 107,000 troops and civilians at an annual cost of over $7.8 billion.

The DRC mission, known as MONUSCO, is the biggest and costliest with a budget of $1.2 billion and about 22,400 people, including nearly 17,000 soldiers and over 1,350 police. The resolution will cut the number of troops by 500 but would not affect the number of police.

US Ambassador at the UN Nikki Haley told the council she was “very proud” that all members had voted to cut the troop ceiling and make the mission stronger and more effective. The UN force is going “to make sure the elections are safe, to make sure that we’re keeping people safe, and that we’re actually looking at the political problems on the ground,” she said.

Later, Haley issued a statement saying: “It’s not every day that the United Nations saves millions of dollars and improves accountability, while at the same time doing its essential work of protecting civilians. With the support of the Security Council, we are changing lives and the culture of the UN for the better.”

French Ambassador at the UN Francois Delattre said the unanimous adoption sends a message to DRC of Security Council unity and support for “stability and democracy” in the country which faces “political and security challenges.”

The vast Central African nation has seen widespread anger and unrest over President Joseph Kabila’s stay in power after his mandate ended in December. Kabila is barred from running under a Dec. 31 election agreement that calls for elections by the end of 2017, but his government has delayed voting, saying preparations are not complete.

DRC also faces clashes in its mineral-rich east where scores of armed groups vying for control of gold and other resources are blamed for killing hundreds of civilians since October 2014. And violence has spread to other regions including Kasai.