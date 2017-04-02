  • Search form

  • China’s Xinjiang cracks down on Muslim practices

China’s Xinjiang cracks down on Muslim practices

In this July 17, 2009, file photo, Uighur ethnic minority worshipers take part in Friday noon prayers in Urumqi, China. (AP)

BEIJING: China has announced bans on beards and burkas in its remote violence-wracked Xinjiang region as part of tighter “anti-extremism” regulations that also prohibit refusing to watch government propaganda.
Xinjiang is the homeland of the Uighurs — a traditionally Muslim group, many of whom complain of cultural and religious repression and discrimination.
The area has been hit by a wave of deadly unrest, while authorities have stepped up already strict controls and organized mass rallies of thousands of military police to indicate Chinese resolve in crushing security threats.
The new regulations, which will come into force on Saturday, outline prohibitions on growing “abnormal” facial hair or wearing robes that cover the whole body and face.
They also ban spreading “extremist ideas,” refusing to watch or listen to government propaganda on radio or TV, and preventing children from receiving “national education,” according to the text of regulations published on a government website.
China has for years blamed exiled Uighur “separatists” for a series of violent attacks in Xinjiang.

