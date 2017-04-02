  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Bahrain Cinema Co. mulls entering Saudi market

JEDDAH:
JEDDAH: The Bahrain Cinema Co. said it is mulling entering the Saudi market after receiving serious offers from commercial complexes, Al-Hayat newspaper reported.
Chairman Essam Fakhro said the company wants to get its foot in the door cinemas are allowed in the Kingdom.
“The company has already begun consultations with some entities in Saudi Arabia to coordinate with them in regard to the company’s work in the Kingdom,” he said.
He added the company has received offers from owners of Saudi complexes to open cinema halls.
“The company is monitoring the situation well in preparation for seizing the opportunity there,” Fakhro said.
Al-Hayat reported that commercial compounds in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province are working on an integrated study to make new expansions for the purpose of opening cinemas.
