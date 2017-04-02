King Fahd Dam gates opened

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s branch in Bisha opened the gates of King Fahd Dam to discharge 40 million cubic meters of dam inventory safely, said the director of water services and supervisor of the dam in Bisha, Attia Al-Thaqafi.

He said the water will be used for controlled agriculture, watering neighboring farms, replenishing groundwater and compensating for surface water reduced due to drought along Bisha valley.

The dam was constructed to protect the area from floods, feed the water-bearing sedimentary layers, compensate for water withdrawal from the area’s groundwater reservoir and feed the water-purification plant that was built after the dam was constructed.

It is one of the largest concrete dams in the Middle East.