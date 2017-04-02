Initiatives launched for Saudi soldiers in southern border areas

JEDDAH: In recognition of the efforts and sacrifices of Saudi soldiers in the southern border areas, the Makkah Cultural Forum has launched seven initiatives from several government and private sectors to support them.

They have paid visits to war fronts, organized blood donations and collected public messages of support.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to King Salman and governor of Makkah, expressed appreciation for these initiatives, which he said reflect public sentiment toward the heroes in the southern border area who are sacrificing their lives for the country and its security.

The initiatives were carried out by four government agencies, including the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the Jeddah Health Department, King Abdulaziz University and Taif University.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs paid two visits to soldiers in Jazan and Najran, launched a blood-donation campaign and documented support messages in the Makkah region.

The Jeddah Health Department, King Abdulaziz University and Taif University participated in the blood-donation campaign.

“The initiatives we are undertaking are an attempt to express our feelings toward those men working for the best interest of the homeland, and to convey citizens’ feelings,” said Sheikh Ali Al-Abdali, director of Islamic affairs in the Makkah region.

The rector of King Abdulaziz University, Abdulrahman Al-Youbi, said staff and students have expressed their desire to join in any initiative for the brave soldiers in the southern areas.