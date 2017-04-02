  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 1 min 56 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • World
  • At least 200 Indian police in hospital after meal

World

At least 200 Indian police in hospital after meal

AFP |
Indian police. (REUTERS)

NEW DELHI: At least 200 Indian paramilitary police were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after eating meals at a training camp in the southern state of Kerala, police said Sunday.
Training cadets and security forces belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) complained of diarrhea and vomiting after eating rice and fish curry for dinner on Saturday at a training camp in Ernakulam district.
“Many... are still undergoing treatment but are showing signs of improvement,” Ernakulam police chief Ashok Kumar told AFP, adding that more than half of the patients had been discharged from hospital.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, he said.
Such incidents are not rare and have previously prompted police to lodge complaints over the poor quality of food served to them.
Last month 32 border guards were taken ill in western Rajasthan state after suspected food poisoning.
In January, the government ordered a probe after a paramilitary guard posted a video online that showed burnt bread being served to security forces.
The guard accused senior officials of siphoning funds meant for food rations, triggering outrage among social media users and prompting other disgruntled soldiers to post similar complaints.
The CRPF is an Indian paramilitary police unit that largely focuses on counter-insurgency operations.

Related Articles

NEW DELHI: At least 200 Indian paramilitary police were hospitalized with suspected food poisoning after eating meals at a training camp in the southern state of Kerala, police said Sunday.
Training cadets and security forces belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) complained of diarrhea and vomiting after eating rice and fish curry for dinner on Saturday at a training camp in Ernakulam district.
“Many... are still undergoing treatment but are showing signs of improvement,” Ernakulam police chief Ashok Kumar told AFP, adding that more than half of the patients had been discharged from hospital.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, he said.
Such incidents are not rare and have previously prompted police to lodge complaints over the poor quality of food served to them.
Last month 32 border guards were taken ill in western Rajasthan state after suspected food poisoning.
In January, the government ordered a probe after a paramilitary guard posted a video online that showed burnt bread being served to security forces.
The guard accused senior officials of siphoning funds meant for food rations, triggering outrage among social media users and prompting other disgruntled soldiers to post similar complaints.
The CRPF is an Indian paramilitary police unit that largely focuses on counter-insurgency operations.

Tags: India New delhi Indians food poisoning

Comments

MORE FROM World

Euro is a “knife in the ribs” of the French says Le Pen

PARIS: French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told a political rally on Sunday that the euro...

Robbers blow up armored vehicle to steal cash cargo in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa police are hunting for a gang of armed robbers who blew up an armored...

Euro is a “knife in the ribs” of the French says Le Pen
Robbers blow up armored vehicle to steal cash cargo in South Africa
Serbia’s powerful PM favored to win presidential election
4-day baby rescued in the Mediterranean by humanitarian ship
Sri Lanka navy arrests 6 Indian drug smugglers
No question Russia meddled in election, says US envoy to UN
Latest News
Sindhu beats Marin to lift India Open badminton title
1 views
Euro is a “knife in the ribs” of the French says Le Pen
11 views
’Boss Baby’ dethrones ‘Beauty and the Beast’ with $49M debut
13 views
Konta beats Wozniacki for Miami WTA title
3 views
Robbers blow up armored vehicle to steal cash cargo in South Africa
57 views
Yazeed Al-Rajhi leads Hail Raly as Nissans dominate top 15 overall
17 views
Opinion
More in Opinion

MOST POPULAR