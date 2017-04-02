Crusaders, Chiefs, Stormers stay unbeaten in Super Rugby

SYDNEY: The Canterbury Crusaders joined the Waikato Chiefs and Western Stormers as the only unbeaten teams in Super Rugby with a smashing win over the NSW Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.

The seven-time champions powered to a bonus-point 41-22 win over the 2014 champions, scoring six tries to three for their sixth win of the campaign.

It was a black weekend for the beleaguered Australian teams, losing all four of their encounters with Kiwi opposition.

The Chiefs stayed unbeaten with a 28-12 win over South Africa’s Northern Bulls in Hamilton, while the Cape Town-based Stormers routed the Central Cheetahs 53-10.

The Golden Lions lead Argentina’s Jaguares in the other South Africa conference following a 34-29 win over fellow South Africans Coastal Sharks in Johannesburg.

Elsewhere, defending champions Wellington Hurricanes overcame the Queensland Reds 34-15 in Brisbane, while the Otago Highlanders overpowered the woeful Melbourne Rebels 51-12 in Dunedin and the Blues downed Australia’s Western Force 24-15 in Auckland.

A piece of individual brilliance by Shaun Stevenson sparked a Chiefs revival to maintain their unbeaten record over the Bulls.

The Bulls stunned the Chiefs to lead 9-3 at half-time and continued to apply pressure after the resumption.

But with 30 minutes left Stevenson stepped around a defender, kicked ahead and won the race for the ball to score in the corner.

It started a three-try, 25-point spree which earned the Chiefs a bonus point to give them 24 points out of a possible 25 from five games.

A late Jaco Kriel try earned the Lions a narrow victory over fellow South Africans Coastal Sharks.

The flanker dived over in the corner to clinch victory and give the Johannesburg-based Lions a five-point lead over the Jaguares of Argentina and the Sharks in the Africa 2 standings.

Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett were among the points as the Hurricanes wore down the Reds resistance to win in Brisbane.

The Hurricanes claimed a breathless five-tries-to-two victory over the Reds, who slumped to their fifth straight loss this season.

Fullback Jordie scored 14 points from a try, three conversions and a penalty goal, while All Black brother Beauden scored the clinching try in the final minute.

The Highlanders cruised to a bonus point win over the Rebels, heaping further pressure on the beleaguered Australian club.

The Highlanders ran in six tries to two, including a brace for Malakai Fekitoa, while the Rebels never threatened and remain at the bottom of the Australian conference without a win this season.

Loose forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe scored three tries as the Stormers thrashed the woeful Cheetahs to maintain a 100 percent record this season.

A yellow card proved costly for the Western Force as the Auckland Blues rallied to win their Eden Park encounter.

While Isi Naisarani was off the field the Blues scored two tries and piled on 12 points with the Force ultimately losing by nine.

The ACT Brumbies, Jaguares, Southern Kings and Sunwolves all had byes this weekend.

